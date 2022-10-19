Castle Rock, Denver metro exempt from afternoon Red Flag Warning

Heather Willard / NewsBreak Denver / Oct. 19, 2022

(Douglas County, Colo.) The National Weather Service issued a Red Flag warning from noon to 6 p.m. Wednesday for most of the Front Range and Northeastern plains of Colorado.

The warning stretches past the Wyoming border down into Colorado Springs and was spurred by up to 35 mph wind gusts, low humidity and dry conditions. The wind is fueled by a high pressure system over the western mountains.

Caitlyn Mensch, meteorologist stationed at the National Weather Service Boulder, said the warning shows conditions have reached a heightened criteria that could lead to r apid spread of wildfires .

The forecast is issued via fire weather zones, and excludes the zones for Castle Rock, Denver and much of the metro region, extending into the Boulder region and the foothills.

“The Denver metro area is not under the warning, it’s mostly the eastern plains and just along the I-25 corridor,” Mensch said. “It does also include a portion of western Douglas County.”

She noted that although the city areas are excluded, heightened conditions could occur periodically throughout the afternoon with wind gusts, dry air and higher temperatures. She urged caution for residents anywhere in the area who may be producing sparks or fire outdoors.

The dry, warm weather is forecasted to continue through Saturday and could lead to near critical fire weather conditions during Thursday, Friday and Saturday afternoons. Mensch warned that these could lead to further warnings, but none yet announced.

“Even if there isn’t a warning issued, conditions could reach that criteria during that time, so be wary,” she said.

The weather pattern is anticipated to change over the weekend to bring snow accumulation to upper elevations starting late Saturday night. The forecast also indicates possible rainfall Sunday through Tuesday.