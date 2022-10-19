Aurora, CO

Infant, mother sought by CBI and Aurora Police for alleged parental kidnapping

Heather Willard

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1QBMq2_0ie6g2Hj00
(CBI)

Heather Willard / NewsBreak Denver / Oct. 18, 2022

Editor's note: A'miyah was found by 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 18. Detectives will determine what, if any, charges will be filed.

(Aurora, Colo.) The Aurora Police Department and the Colorado Bureau of Investigations issued an Amber Alert for a 10-month-old child and her 18-year-old mother on Tuesday, Oct. 18.

According to the Aurora Police Department, officers arrived at the Aurora Public Library in the 14900 block of East Alameda Parkway at about 11:40 a.m. to investigate a parental kidnapping. Alexis Mears allegedly left the library with her infant daughter, A’myah Gordon.

If either individual or their vehicle is seen, call 911 or the Aurora Police Department at 303-739-1870. A white SUV may be associated with the kidnapping.

Mears is described as an African American female, 5’4” and 110 pounds, with black hair and black eyes. A’myah is described as an African American female, 1’4” and 22 pounds, with brown eyes and black hair.

According to the Aurora Police, Mears does not have custody of A’myah, and their interactions are limited to supervised, scheduled visits.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# amber alert# parental kidnapping# denver amber alert# denver crime# denver crime stoppers

Comments / 8

Published by

Public safety reporter in DougCo, Denver metro. Previously: Pueblo Chieftain public safety reporter, Athens Messenger associate editor. Caffeine fiend, cat mom and lover of all things spooky.

Broomfield, CO
825 followers

More from Heather Willard

Colorado Springs, CO

CDOT hosts educational sessions on Colorado 83 roundabout project

(Colorado Department of Transportation) Heather Willard / NewsBreak Denver / Oct. 21, 2022. (Douglas County, Colo.) The Colorado Department of Transportation is hosting an open house on Oct. 25 to discuss a roundabout at the county line intersection on Colorado 83.

Read full story
Castle Rock, CO

Castle Rock police chief presents at international police chief conference

Heather Willard / NewsBreak Denver / Oct. 20, 2022. (Castle Rock, Colo.) Castle Rock Police Chief Jack Cauley presented information about the “one by one policing” method he implemented in the department at the International Association of Chiefs of Police (IACP) annual conference held in Dallas.

Read full story
Colorado State

Poll finds young, college-educated Coloradans increasingly risk getting scammed

Heather Willard / NewsBreak Denver / Oct. 20, 2022. (Colorado) College educated, young and low-income Americans are increasingly at-risk to fall for romance scams, according to a new poll of over 3,000 citizens.

Read full story
3 comments
Aurora, CO

Six-person enterprise charged in 54-count grand jury indictment

(18th Judicial DA's Office) Heather Willard / NewsBreak Denver / Oct. 19, 2022. (Aurora, Colo.) The 18th Judicial District Attorney’s Office announced a 54-count indictment returned by a grand jury during a joint news conference Wednesday morning with the FBI and Aurora Police Department.

Read full story
5 comments
Castle Rock, CO

Castle Rock, Denver metro exempt from afternoon Red Flag Warning

(National Weather Service Boulder) Heather Willard / NewsBreak Denver / Oct. 19, 2022. (Douglas County, Colo.) The National Weather Service issued a Red Flag warning from noon to 6 p.m. Wednesday for most of the Front Range and Northeastern plains of Colorado.

Read full story
Aurora, CO

Man convicted of exposing Aurora child to fentanyl sentenced to 20 years

(18th Judicial DA's Office) Heather Willard / NewsBreak Denver / Oct. 18, 2022. (Aurora, Colo.) Antonio Espinosa-Tovar, 29, was sentenced to 20 years in prison on Friday, Oct. 13, after a jury found him guilty of child abuse and possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute.

Read full story
4 comments
Castle Rock, CO

Mother and son identified as victims in DougCo I-25 crash

(Clark Van Der Beken / Unsplash) Heather Willard / NewsBreak Denver / Oct. 18, 2022. (Castle Rock, Colo.) Authorities identified the mother and son killed in an Oct. 12 I-25 crash near Castle Rock.

Read full story
8 comments
Aurora, CO

Aurora Fire Chief survey deadline extended

Heather Willard / NewsBreak Denver / Oct. 17, 2022. (Aurora, Colo.) The city of Aurora extended the deadline for community feedback through an online survey regarding the search for the city’s next fire chief.

Read full story
Jefferson County, CO

I-70 paving project moves to westbound lanes

(Colorado Department of Transportation) Heather Willard / NewsBreak Denver / Oct. 17, 2022. (Wheat Ridge, Colo.) Drivers will encounter paving crews working in the westbound lanes of Interstate 70 between Pecos and Harlan streets beginning from Oct. 16, through the end of the month.

Read full story
Aurora, CO

Police issue arrest warrant in 2006 Aurora cold case homicide

(18th Judicial DA's Office) Heather Willard / NewsBreak Denver / Oct. 14, 2022. (Aurora, Colo.) Colorado’s 18th Judicial District Attorney’s Office issued a felony arrest warrant for a man, thought to have fled the country, who is wanted in connection to a 2006 murder of an Aurora woman.

Read full story
4 comments
Castle Rock, CO

Impaired driver kills two on I-25 in DougCo, highway patrol says

(Clark Van Der Beken / Unsplash) Heather Willard / NewsBreak Denver / Oct. 13, 2022. (Castle Rock, Colo.) Two people died after their vehicle lost a wheel and stopped on the side of I-25. Another vehicle entered the shoulder and struck their vehicle, the Colorado State Patrol said.

Read full story
Douglas County, CO

Voters weigh three candidates for DougCo’s top law enforcement job

From left: Darren Weekly, Darren Hill and Mike Phibbs.(Courtesy the candidates) Heather Willard / NewsBreak Denver / Oct. 13, 2022. (Douglas County, Colo.) Two controversial topics — red flag laws and school safety — dominate the three-way race for Douglas County sheriff.

Read full story
2 comments
Douglas County, CO

Traffic delays expected during Business Center Drive construction project

Heather Willard / NewsBreak Denver / Oct. 12, 2022. (Highlands Ranch, Colo.) Douglas County Government warns drivers that Xcel Energy crews are working on “critical” repairs at the intersection of Quebec Street and Business Center Drive.

Read full story
Greenwood Village, CO

RTD plans disruption to Highlands Ranch, Greenwood Village light rail service

Heather Willard / NewsBreak Denver / Oct. 11, 2022. (Highlands Ranch, Colo.) The Regional Transit District will conduct maintenance that will affect the D, H and L lines’ service from Wednesday, Oct. 12, through Oct. 18.

Read full story
4 comments
Douglas County, CO

DougCo Commissioners approve spending for 27 additional deputies

(Douglas County Sheriff's Office) Heather Willard / NewsBreak Denver / Oct. 11, 2022. (Castle Rock, Colo.) During a Monday afternoon meeting, the Douglas County Commissioners approved funding for additional deputies in the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office.

Read full story
1 comments
Douglas County, CO

DougCo suicide rates fall in 2021, bucking national trend

Graph reflects 2020 data.(CDC) Heather Willard / NewsBreak Denver / Oct. 10, 2022. (Douglas County, Colo.) Douglas County has one of the highest suicide rates in Colorado — and the state also has one of the highest rates in the U.S., according to 2020 CDC data. In fact, the Colorado Department of Public Health and the Environment listed suicide as the number one cause of death for Coloradans aged 5-24 years old.

Read full story
Castle Rock, CO

Castle Rock helps residents prepare for worst-case scenarios

(Castle Rock, Colo.) Home fires can spread quickly, allowing residents as little as two minutes to escape after the smoke alarm sounds. To help residents stay safe during chaotic events, Castle Rock Fire and Rescue promotes family escape plans during Fire Prevention Week, Oct. 9-15. This year is themed “Fire won’t wait. Plan your escape,” and is a partnership with the National Fire Protection Agency.

Read full story
Douglas County, CO

DougCo Sheriff warns distracted citizens about pickpockets

(Douglas County Sheriff's Office) (Douglas County, Colo.) The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office seeks information about the identity of two alleged thieves while warning citizens to keep track of their wallets.

Read full story
4 comments
Douglas County, CO

DougCo Sheriff warns residents after two bear sightings reported

(Douglas County Sheriff's Office) (Highlands Ranch, Colo.) The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office reports a bear was spotted near Highlands Ranch while another was spotted on camera in western Douglas County.

Read full story
9 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy