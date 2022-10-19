Infant, mother sought by CBI and Aurora Police for alleged parental kidnapping

(CBI)

Heather Willard / NewsBreak Denver / Oct. 18, 2022

Editor's note: A'miyah was found by 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 18. Detectives will determine what, if any, charges will be filed.

(Aurora, Colo.) The Aurora Police Department and the Colorado Bureau of Investigations issued an Amber Alert for a 10-month-old child and her 18-year-old mother on Tuesday, Oct. 18.

According to the Aurora Police Department, officers arrived at the Aurora Public Library in the 14900 block of East Alameda Parkway at about 11:40 a.m. to investigate a parental kidnapping. Alexis Mears allegedly left the library with her infant daughter, A’myah Gordon.

If either individual or their vehicle is seen, call 911 or the Aurora Police Department at 303-739-1870. A white SUV may be associated with the kidnapping.

Mears is described as an African American female, 5’4” and 110 pounds, with black hair and black eyes. A’myah is described as an African American female, 1’4” and 22 pounds, with brown eyes and black hair.

According to the Aurora Police, Mears does not have custody of A’myah, and their interactions are limited to supervised, scheduled visits.