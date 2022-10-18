Man convicted of exposing Aurora child to fentanyl sentenced to 20 years

Heather Willard / NewsBreak Denver / Oct. 18, 2022

(Aurora, Colo.) Antonio Espinosa-Tovar, 29, was sentenced to 20 years in prison on Friday, Oct. 13, after a jury found him guilty of child abuse and possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute.

The case stems from May 2021, when Aurora police officers arrived at Children’s Hospital Colorado for a report of a three-year-old receiving medical care after ingesting an unknown opioid. According to the 18th Judicial District Attorney’s Office, toxicology tests confirmed the child was reacting to fentanyl, and medical staff were able to stabilize the juvenile with three doses of Naloxone.

According to police, Espinosa-Tovar lived in the home with his girlfriend and her two children. Upon searching the home, investigators found bags containing 71 Oxycodone pills laced with fentanyl.

Espinosa-Tovar told investigators he was unemployed and sold pills to make extra money. He also said he knew the child had taken some because he found half a pill left on the floor.

“We’re grateful that this 3-year-old child was able to recover following Mr. Espinosa Tovar’s reckless actions,” said John Kellner, 18th Judicial District Attorney. “While this situation could have ended in tragedy, this man must be held accountable for putting innocent lives in danger. He made a careless choice to leave this deadly poison in a residence where young children were staying.”