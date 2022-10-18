Aurora, CO

Man convicted of exposing Aurora child to fentanyl sentenced to 20 years

Heather Willard

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1qCuRq_0idnXS8I00
(18th Judicial DA's Office)

Heather Willard / NewsBreak Denver / Oct. 18, 2022

(Aurora, Colo.) Antonio Espinosa-Tovar, 29, was sentenced to 20 years in prison on Friday, Oct. 13, after a jury found him guilty of child abuse and possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute.

The case stems from May 2021, when Aurora police officers arrived at Children’s Hospital Colorado for a report of a three-year-old receiving medical care after ingesting an unknown opioid. According to the 18th Judicial District Attorney’s Office, toxicology tests confirmed the child was reacting to fentanyl, and medical staff were able to stabilize the juvenile with three doses of Naloxone.

According to police, Espinosa-Tovar lived in the home with his girlfriend and her two children. Upon searching the home, investigators found bags containing 71 Oxycodone pills laced with fentanyl.

Espinosa-Tovar told investigators he was unemployed and sold pills to make extra money. He also said he knew the child had taken some because he found half a pill left on the floor.

“We’re grateful that this 3-year-old child was able to recover following Mr. Espinosa Tovar’s reckless actions,” said John Kellner, 18th Judicial District Attorney. “While this situation could have ended in tragedy, this man must be held accountable for putting innocent lives in danger. He made a careless choice to leave this deadly poison in a residence where young children were staying.”

Espinosa-Tovar went to trial on July 25 and was found guilty of both counts by a jury on July 27.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# fentanyl# drug crime# prison sentence# colorado crime# denver crime

Comments / 4

Published by

Public safety reporter in DougCo, Denver metro. Previously: Pueblo Chieftain public safety reporter, Athens Messenger associate editor. Caffeine fiend, cat mom and lover of all things spooky.

Broomfield, CO
825 followers

More from Heather Willard

Colorado Springs, CO

CDOT hosts educational sessions on Colorado 83 roundabout project

(Colorado Department of Transportation) Heather Willard / NewsBreak Denver / Oct. 21, 2022. (Douglas County, Colo.) The Colorado Department of Transportation is hosting an open house on Oct. 25 to discuss a roundabout at the county line intersection on Colorado 83.

Read full story
Castle Rock, CO

Castle Rock police chief presents at international police chief conference

Heather Willard / NewsBreak Denver / Oct. 20, 2022. (Castle Rock, Colo.) Castle Rock Police Chief Jack Cauley presented information about the “one by one policing” method he implemented in the department at the International Association of Chiefs of Police (IACP) annual conference held in Dallas.

Read full story
Colorado State

Poll finds young, college-educated Coloradans increasingly risk getting scammed

Heather Willard / NewsBreak Denver / Oct. 20, 2022. (Colorado) College educated, young and low-income Americans are increasingly at-risk to fall for romance scams, according to a new poll of over 3,000 citizens.

Read full story
3 comments
Aurora, CO

Six-person enterprise charged in 54-count grand jury indictment

(18th Judicial DA's Office) Heather Willard / NewsBreak Denver / Oct. 19, 2022. (Aurora, Colo.) The 18th Judicial District Attorney’s Office announced a 54-count indictment returned by a grand jury during a joint news conference Wednesday morning with the FBI and Aurora Police Department.

Read full story
5 comments
Castle Rock, CO

Castle Rock, Denver metro exempt from afternoon Red Flag Warning

(National Weather Service Boulder) Heather Willard / NewsBreak Denver / Oct. 19, 2022. (Douglas County, Colo.) The National Weather Service issued a Red Flag warning from noon to 6 p.m. Wednesday for most of the Front Range and Northeastern plains of Colorado.

Read full story
Aurora, CO

Infant, mother sought by CBI and Aurora Police for alleged parental kidnapping

Heather Willard / NewsBreak Denver / Oct. 18, 2022. Editor's note: A'miyah was found by 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 18. Detectives will determine what, if any, charges will be filed.

Read full story
8 comments
Castle Rock, CO

Mother and son identified as victims in DougCo I-25 crash

(Clark Van Der Beken / Unsplash) Heather Willard / NewsBreak Denver / Oct. 18, 2022. (Castle Rock, Colo.) Authorities identified the mother and son killed in an Oct. 12 I-25 crash near Castle Rock.

Read full story
8 comments
Aurora, CO

Aurora Fire Chief survey deadline extended

Heather Willard / NewsBreak Denver / Oct. 17, 2022. (Aurora, Colo.) The city of Aurora extended the deadline for community feedback through an online survey regarding the search for the city’s next fire chief.

Read full story
Jefferson County, CO

I-70 paving project moves to westbound lanes

(Colorado Department of Transportation) Heather Willard / NewsBreak Denver / Oct. 17, 2022. (Wheat Ridge, Colo.) Drivers will encounter paving crews working in the westbound lanes of Interstate 70 between Pecos and Harlan streets beginning from Oct. 16, through the end of the month.

Read full story
Aurora, CO

Police issue arrest warrant in 2006 Aurora cold case homicide

(18th Judicial DA's Office) Heather Willard / NewsBreak Denver / Oct. 14, 2022. (Aurora, Colo.) Colorado’s 18th Judicial District Attorney’s Office issued a felony arrest warrant for a man, thought to have fled the country, who is wanted in connection to a 2006 murder of an Aurora woman.

Read full story
4 comments
Castle Rock, CO

Impaired driver kills two on I-25 in DougCo, highway patrol says

(Clark Van Der Beken / Unsplash) Heather Willard / NewsBreak Denver / Oct. 13, 2022. (Castle Rock, Colo.) Two people died after their vehicle lost a wheel and stopped on the side of I-25. Another vehicle entered the shoulder and struck their vehicle, the Colorado State Patrol said.

Read full story
Douglas County, CO

Voters weigh three candidates for DougCo’s top law enforcement job

From left: Darren Weekly, Darren Hill and Mike Phibbs.(Courtesy the candidates) Heather Willard / NewsBreak Denver / Oct. 13, 2022. (Douglas County, Colo.) Two controversial topics — red flag laws and school safety — dominate the three-way race for Douglas County sheriff.

Read full story
2 comments
Douglas County, CO

Traffic delays expected during Business Center Drive construction project

Heather Willard / NewsBreak Denver / Oct. 12, 2022. (Highlands Ranch, Colo.) Douglas County Government warns drivers that Xcel Energy crews are working on “critical” repairs at the intersection of Quebec Street and Business Center Drive.

Read full story
Greenwood Village, CO

RTD plans disruption to Highlands Ranch, Greenwood Village light rail service

Heather Willard / NewsBreak Denver / Oct. 11, 2022. (Highlands Ranch, Colo.) The Regional Transit District will conduct maintenance that will affect the D, H and L lines’ service from Wednesday, Oct. 12, through Oct. 18.

Read full story
4 comments
Douglas County, CO

DougCo Commissioners approve spending for 27 additional deputies

(Douglas County Sheriff's Office) Heather Willard / NewsBreak Denver / Oct. 11, 2022. (Castle Rock, Colo.) During a Monday afternoon meeting, the Douglas County Commissioners approved funding for additional deputies in the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office.

Read full story
1 comments
Douglas County, CO

DougCo suicide rates fall in 2021, bucking national trend

Graph reflects 2020 data.(CDC) Heather Willard / NewsBreak Denver / Oct. 10, 2022. (Douglas County, Colo.) Douglas County has one of the highest suicide rates in Colorado — and the state also has one of the highest rates in the U.S., according to 2020 CDC data. In fact, the Colorado Department of Public Health and the Environment listed suicide as the number one cause of death for Coloradans aged 5-24 years old.

Read full story
Castle Rock, CO

Castle Rock helps residents prepare for worst-case scenarios

(Castle Rock, Colo.) Home fires can spread quickly, allowing residents as little as two minutes to escape after the smoke alarm sounds. To help residents stay safe during chaotic events, Castle Rock Fire and Rescue promotes family escape plans during Fire Prevention Week, Oct. 9-15. This year is themed “Fire won’t wait. Plan your escape,” and is a partnership with the National Fire Protection Agency.

Read full story
Douglas County, CO

DougCo Sheriff warns distracted citizens about pickpockets

(Douglas County Sheriff's Office) (Douglas County, Colo.) The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office seeks information about the identity of two alleged thieves while warning citizens to keep track of their wallets.

Read full story
4 comments
Douglas County, CO

DougCo Sheriff warns residents after two bear sightings reported

(Douglas County Sheriff's Office) (Highlands Ranch, Colo.) The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office reports a bear was spotted near Highlands Ranch while another was spotted on camera in western Douglas County.

Read full story
9 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy