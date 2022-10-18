Castle Rock, CO

Mother and son identified as victims in DougCo I-25 crash

Heather Willard

Heather Willard / NewsBreak Denver / Oct. 18, 2022

(Castle Rock, Colo.) Authorities identified the mother and son killed in an Oct. 12 I-25 crash near Castle Rock.

According to the Douglas County Coroner’s Office, Aurora resident Amber Villarreal, 49, and her son, Anthony Villarreal, 18, died when they were struck by an allegedly impaired driver after their vehicle lost a wheel.

According to the Colorado State Patrol, Amber, Anthony, and two others were in a vehicle heading northbound on I-25 near Castle Rock at approximately 10:30 p.m. when the vehicle lost a wheel and came to a stop in the acceleration lane. They called for aid from the state patrol.

According to the release, a trooper arrived and helped move the vehicle onto the shoulder. The trooper instructed Amber and Anthony to re-enter their car for safety. Before they could, another vehicle entered the shoulder and struck the mother and son, killing them instantly.

Troopers suspect the driver was under the influence of drugs or alcohol. The highway was closed for an hour on the morning of Oct. 13 as troopers inspected the crash scene.

Michelle Branch, 48, of Castle Rock, was arrested on charges of driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs, a misdemeanor, and two felony counts of vehicular homicide. She posted her $100,000 cash or surety bond on Oct. 14. She appeared in court the morning of Oct. 18, where she was advised of the potential charges against her. Another hearing was scheduled for Nov. 15.

