I-70 paving project moves to westbound lanes

Heather Willard / NewsBreak Denver / Oct. 17, 2022

(Wheat Ridge, Colo.) Drivers will encounter paving crews working in the westbound lanes of Interstate 70 between Pecos and Harlan streets beginning from Oct. 16, through the end of the month.

Work is scheduled at night, with crews implementing single-lane closures from 7 p.m. through 6 a.m. daily. Double lane closures will be implemented after 9 p.m., lasting until 4 a.m.

The lane reductions may cause minor traffic delays, so motorists should allow extra travel time through the work zone.

Additionally, drivers should use extreme caution driving on grooved pavement, especially motorcyclists. Obey posted speed limits and watch out for workers present on the job site.

The night of Monday, Oct. 17, there will be double lane closures from Federal Street to Harlan Street. The Sheridan westbound I-70 off-ramp will also be closed with a detour to Lowell, 46th Avenue, to Sheridan.

On Tuesday through Thursday night, there will be double lane closures from Federal to Harlan. The westbound I-70 Harlan Street off-ramp will be closed intermittently. Traffic will be detoured to Wadsworth Boulevard, south to 44th Avenue, and east to Harlan Street.

Additionally, the Harlan Bridge Project is still ongoing. The I-70 and Harlan Bridge will be closed, including the westbound on-ramp, from Oct. 6-28. Check cotrip.org for updated lane closure information for this project and others in the area.

The $8 million project will resurface 4.5 miles of I-70 from Wadsworth Blvd. to Pecos St. in both Jefferson and Denver Counties. The eastbound portion of the project was completed during summer 2022.