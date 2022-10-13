Impaired driver kills two on I-25 in DougCo, highway patrol says

Heather Willard / NewsBreak Denver / Oct. 13, 2022

(Castle Rock, Colo.) Two people died after their vehicle lost a wheel and stopped on the side of I-25. Another vehicle entered the shoulder and struck their vehicle, the Colorado State Patrol said.

“Two lives ended due to one person’s choice to selfishly get behind the wheel while impaired,” said Matthew C. Packard, Chief of the Colorado State Patrol. “This tragedy is another example of people failing to act responsibly, failing to make a plan for a sober ride, and failing to drive within their designated lane. Five lives changed in the blink of an eye and it didn’t have to happen.”

Troopers responded to the report of four Aurora residents seeking help after their vehicle lost a tire at about 10:30 p.m. on Oct. 12. The vehicle was in the northbound acceleration lane of I-25 near Castle Rock.

When on-scene, a trooper instructed two people to re-enter their vehicle as a safety precaution. As they moved to follow his instructions, a car entered the shoulder and struck them. The State Patrol reported the pair died instantly and have not released their names.

The vehicle ultimately hit the guardrail and stopped. The driver was apprehended and transported to a local hospital as a precaution but was discharged. Troopers suspect the driver was under the influence of alcohol or drugs.

Michelle Branch, 48, of Castle Rock, faces charges of driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs, a misdemeanor, and two felony counts of vehicular homicide. She is being held at the Douglas County Detention Facility on a $100,000 bond. She is set to appear in court on Oct. 18.

Of the fatal crashes investigated by the patrol from January through July 2022, 21.6% were caused by a driver traveling outside of their designated lane, and 18% were caused by a driver getting behind the wheel while impaired by alcohol, marijuana and/or other controlled substances.

Additionally, the patrol found the top counties for 2021 lane violations which resulted in fatal crashes were El Paso, followed by Douglas, Boulder, Mesa and Jefferson counties.