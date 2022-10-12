Traffic delays expected during Business Center Drive construction project

Heather Willard

(Erik McLean / Unsplash)

Heather Willard / NewsBreak Denver / Oct. 12, 2022

(Highlands Ranch, Colo.) Douglas County Government warns drivers that Xcel Energy crews are working on “critical” repairs at the intersection of Quebec Street and Business Center Drive.

The county is working to facilitate access to businesses and schools in the area. Still, traffic delays are expected until work is completed on Friday, Oct. 14. However, the Business Center Drive concrete replacement project will then begin the same day at 7 p.m.

The work will take place between Quebec Street and Poplar Way. The roadway is being reconstructed to repair damage from deicer. The work is expected to be complete by 7 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 23. The goal is to complete construction during Douglas County School District’s fall break, as the road is the only access to Sky View Academy.

Crews will maintain one lane of traffic in each direction as well as local business access. Left turns will not be permitted during this time because the middle section of the roadway will be closed. Delays are expected.

This phase of construction is expected to take about one week. A first phase of this project occurred on the north side of the road last year. Phase 3 will occur after school gets out for the summer in 2023.

