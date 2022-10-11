RTD plans disruption to Highlands Ranch, Greenwood Village light rail service

Heather Willard / NewsBreak Denver / Oct. 11, 2022

(Highlands Ranch, Colo.) The Regional Transit District will conduct maintenance that will affect the D, H and L lines’ service from Wednesday, Oct. 12, through Oct. 18.

Construction crews will repair a rail section at downtown Denver's 18th and Stout Street station. During the work, the D and H lines will suspend operation north of the Theatre District and Convention Center station and the L line will stop entirely.

Regular service for all three lines will resume Oct. 19.

Multiple bus routes are in the affected area. RTD encourages riders to use the Trip Planner and Next Ride web apps to plan trips and see train and bus locations in real time.

Sign up for RTD’s Service Alerts for the latest details.