DougCo Commissioners approve spending for 27 additional deputies

Heather Willard / NewsBreak Denver / Oct. 11, 2022

(Castle Rock, Colo.) During a Monday afternoon meeting, the Douglas County Commissioners approved funding for additional deputies in the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office.

Despite a board-wide agreement to hold changes to budgetary items in offices affected by the November election, the three commissioners agreed unanimously to add detention deputies. Commissioners George Teal and Abe Laydon also voted to add patrol deputies, overriding Lora Thomas’s nay vote. Thomas advocated for waiting on adding patrol deputies until the next sheriff was in office.

Overall, the board approved adding 27 deputy positions, although the specific cost has not been calculated by the county. The jail will take 14 of the new positions and 13 will be assigned to patrol.

Undersheriff Dave Walcher, who presented the proposed increase to the county board on Oct. 10, said the current minimum staffing levels in the Douglas County Detention Facility are “dangerous” for deputies and inmates. In addition, Walcher said patrol levels have not kept up with population increases, resulting in longer response times in certain unincorporated areas of the county.

The Undersheriff said the jail is in the process of switching to 12-hour shifts from 10-hour shifts, which will help mitigate some issues, but there are only six full-time deputies on duty at night in the jail. This does not include all staff members inside the facility, only sworn deputies. Walcher said any emergency shows the service gaps.

“This has evolved into a lot bigger of an issue than it used to be,” Walcher said, noting there were about 412 inmates on Oct. 10, and inmate populations have grown 30% in the past five years.

He said other issues exacerbating low staffing include new legal mandates to release inmates within 6 hours of posting bond and with more inmates in the facility, which regularly meets capacity, with an average of over 400 inmates daily. The number of jail bookings has risen steadily over the past three years and is projected to reach over 6,000 this year.

Walcher showed the county commissioners how a deputy can be assigned to watche upward of 48 inmates at a time and detailed how the various functions of the jail — medical, booking, commissary, specialists — stretch staff thinner.

“So at night — six deputies, minimum staffing — with that number of inmates, I’ll just be honest, it’s ridiculous,” he said. “Hence what this would do … would be increase that minimum staffing on dayshift from 13 to 16, and increase minimum staffing at night from six to eight.”

Walcher also requested financial authorization to add patrol deputies. He showed how nearby agencies maintain a higher officer-to-resident ratio than Douglas County Sheriff’s Office, which has 1.02 deputies per 1,000 residents. This does not consider response distance, Walcher cautioned.

Walcher said commissioners need to add 13 patrol deputies to keep crime low in the county and stay ahead of the rising population. He thanked the commissioners for the affirmation to the sheriff’s office through approving the 24 positions, calling the increase “incredible.”

To help fill these positions, the agency shifted a full time deputy from the jail to handle background checks for the hiring department. This quickened the onboarding process and has helped increase the agency’s staffed positions to approximately 95%.