DougCo Sheriff warns residents after two bear sightings reported

Heather Willard

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3IfQSD_0iNgSdDn00
(Douglas County Sheriff's Office)

Heather Willard / NewsBreak Denver / Oct. 5, 2022

(Highlands Ranch, Colo.) The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office reports a bear was spotted near Highlands Ranch while another was spotted on camera in western Douglas County.

Neither caused much damage. The bear in Highlands Ranch took a nap in a tree after eating fermented apples, while the other discovered cleanings from a cat litter pan in an outdoor garbage can.

While neither bear created a dangerous situation, the sheriff’s office warns either had the possibility.

Colorado Parks and Wildlife provides several resources about black bears, which are typically non-aggressive. However, bears can lose their wariness of humans and are still large, powerful animals.

“Most conflicts between people and bears can be traced to easy-to-get-at human food, garbage, pet food, bird seed or other attractants,” said Travis Duncan, Colorado Parks and Wildlife public information supervisor.

“When people allow bears to find food, a bear’s natural drive to eat can overcome its wariness of humans.”

When bears get too comfortable around people, they can destroy property or potentially threaten human safety.

“That’s why CPW asks the public to help protect bears and keep them wild by preventing them from accessing human food sources,” Duncan said.

According to the department, black bears in Colorado are in hyperphagia and will spend up to 20 hours a day trying to eat more than 20,000 calories to fatten up for winter. As bears prepare to hibernate and hunt for food, Coloradans may see more bear activity in urban areas until mid-November.

CPW recommends residents practice being bear-responsible.

“It’s like recycling — at first it’s a little extra effort, but soon it becomes a better way to live,” explained Duncan. “You can be proud you’re helping to make Colorado a better place for people and bears.

CPW recommends that residents:

  • Don’t feed bears, and don’t put out food for other wildlife that attracts bears.
  • Be responsible about trash and bird feeders, and trash bags stored outside—bears can't resist checking them out.
  • Burn food off barbeque grills and clean after each use.
  • Keep all bear-accessible windows and doors closed and locked, including home, garage and vehicle doors.
  • Don’t leave food, trash, coolers, air fresheners or anything that smells in your vehicle.
  • Pick fruit before it ripens, and clean up fallen fruit.
  • Talk to your neighbors about doing their part to be bear responsible.
  • If a bear comes near your home, do your best to chase it away. Yell, blow a whistle, clap your hands, and make other loud noises. But never approach a bear.

More information is available on CPW’s website: cpw.state.co.us/learn/Pages/LivingwithWildlifeBears2.aspx

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# bear safety# black bear country# colorado parks and wildlife# highlands ranch# front range

Comments / 9

Published by

Public safety reporter in DougCo, Denver metro. Previously: Pueblo Chieftain public safety reporter, Athens Messenger associate editor. Caffeine fiend, cat mom and lover of all things spooky.

Broomfield, CO
716 followers

More from Heather Willard

Castle Rock, CO

Castle Rock helps residents prepare for worst-case scenarios

(Castle Rock, Colo.) Home fires can spread quickly, allowing residents as little as two minutes to escape after the smoke alarm sounds. To help residents stay safe during chaotic events, Castle Rock Fire and Rescue promotes family escape plans during Fire Prevention Week, Oct. 9-15. This year is themed “Fire won’t wait. Plan your escape,” and is a partnership with the National Fire Protection Agency.

Read full story
Douglas County, CO

DougCo Sheriff warns distracted citizens about pickpockets

(Douglas County Sheriff's Office) (Douglas County, Colo.) The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office seeks information about the identity of two alleged thieves while warning citizens to keep track of their wallets.

Read full story
4 comments
Arapahoe County, CO

Interstate 25 and Dry Creek intersection project expands median, on-ramp lanes

(Colorado Department of Transportation) (Arapahoe County, Colo.) Work began this week on a collaborative project by the Colorado Department of Transportation, Arapahoe County and the City of Centennial to add southbound I-25 on-ramp lanes and improve the Dry Creek Road intersection.

Read full story
Arapahoe County, CO

Faith and Blue connects Arapahoe Sheriff’s Office with religious communities

(Arapahoe County Sheriff's Office) (Centennial, Colo.) The Arapahoe County Sheriff’s Office is hosting an outreach event with Summit Church to connect with faith communities from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Oct. 9.

Read full story
Colorado State

Colorado patrol plans I-70 chain law checkpoints for commercial vehicles

(National Weather Service — Boulder) (Golden, Colo.) This month the Colorado State Patrol wants Commercial Motor Vehicles (CMVs) to carry chains when driving on I-70 in the mountains.

Read full story
2 comments
Parker, CO

Owner of Strength in Christ Athletes charged with child sexual assault

(Parker Police Department) Heather Willard / NewsBreak Denver / Sept. 30, 2022. (Parker, Colorado) The 48-year-old Parker owner of Strength in Christ Athletes is under arrest for allegedly sexually assaulting a child as an adult in a position of trust.

Read full story
Colorado State

18th DA discusses transparency, data issues in quarterly livestream

(Colorado 18th Judicial District Attorney's Office) Heather Willard / NewsBreak Denver / Sept. 30, 2022. (Douglas County, Colo.)On Sept. 29, Colorado 18th Judicial District Attorney John Kellner sat down to discuss his office’s latest transparency project, a data dashboard, and what it means for community members seeking information.

Read full story
Arapahoe County, CO

Arapahoe Sheriff’s Office seeks information on ‘armed and dangerous’ car thieves

(Arapahoe County Sheriff's Office) Heather Willard / NewsBreak Denver / Sept. 29, 2022. (Centennial, Colo.) Arapahoe County Sheriff’s Office investigators are searching for a pair of car thieves believed to be armed and dangerous.

Read full story
Castle Rock, CO

Castle Rock police plan morning, evening community gatherings

(Castle Rock Police Department) Heather Willard / NewsBreak Denver / Sept. 28, 2022. (Castle Rock, Colo.) The Castle Rock Police Department is hosting two “Coffee with a Cop” events on Wednesday, Oct. 5, bringing the traditionally morning-scheduled event to a brand-new evening format.

Read full story
Lone Tree, CO

Suspected drunk driver hits DougCo sheriff’s patrol vehicle

(Douglas County Sheriff's Office) Heather Willard / NewsBreak Denver / Sept. 27, 2022. (Lone Tree, Colo.) A suspected drunk driver crashed into a Douglas County Sheriff’s Office patrol vehicle, with a deputy inside, at about 10:45 p.m. Monday.

Read full story
2 comments
Colorado State

18th Judicial DA to discuss data dashboard, cold case unit at virtual town hall

Heather Willard / NewsBreak Denver / Sept. 27, 2022. (Aurora, Colo.) Colorado 18th Judicial District Attorney John Kellner will hold an upcoming virtual town hall for constituents about the recently launched data dashboard and longstanding cold case unit.

Read full story
Colorado State

Colorado survey shows teens report more adults struggle with substance abuse

(Douglas County, Colo.) Colorado teens are much more likely to report that they live with someone who has a substance use disorder or is addicted to alcohol or drugs than they were two years ago, according to a survey of 718 Colorado teens.

Read full story
2 comments
Douglas County, CO

DougCo man pleads not guilty ahead of January murder trial

(Douglas County Sheriff's Office) Heather Willard / NewsBreak Denver / Sept. 26, 2022. (Castle Rock, Colo.) Casey Devol, 30, pleaded not guilty to killing his sister and her boyfriend at their rural Douglas County residence.

Read full story
Douglas County, CO

18th Judicial DA’s Office discusses vehicle theft plea deals, sentencing

Heather Willard / NewsBreak Denver / Sept. 22, 2022. (Douglas County, Colo.) Motor vehicle theft and thefts from vehicles are increasing in the Denver Metro region, including in the 18th Judicial District counties.

Read full story
1 comments
Pueblo, CO

Air Force readiness exercise stretches across Front Range this weekend

(Buckley Space Force Base) Heather Willard / NewsBreak Denver / Sept. 23, 2022. (Aurora, Colo.) The 140th Wing of the Colorado Air National Guard is conducting a readiness exercise at Buckley Space Force Base and Pueblo Regional Airport, Pueblo. The exercise is scheduled for Sept. 22-25.

Read full story
8 comments
Douglas County, CO

DougCo sheriff seeks info on man charged with child sexual assault

(Douglas County Sheriff's Office) Heather Willard / NewsBreak Denver / Sept. 22, 2022. (Highlands Ranch, Colo.) The Douglas County Sheriff's Office seeks information about two open and active Douglas County cases involving Joseph Spector, 44, of Highlands Ranch.

Read full story
Denver, CO

E-470 begins second phase of widening project, targets section closest to DIA

(E-470 Highway Authority) Heather Willard / NewsBreak Denver / Sept. 21, 2022. (Aurora, Colo.) An 11-mile stretch of toll-road E-470 near Denver International Airport will be under construction for the next three years, beginning this week.

Read full story
Franktown, CO

DougCo agencies plan large-scale wildfire exercise near Parker, Castle Rock

Heather Willard / NewsBreak Denver / Sept. 20, 2022. (Franktown, Colo.) The Douglas County Office of Emergency Management will conduct a full-scale wildfire exercise on Oct. 1 in the Franktown area, starting around 9:45 a.m.

Read full story
Centennial, CO

Arapahoe investigators ask for tips on residential gunshots

Heather Willard / NewsBreak Denver / Sept. 20, 2022. (Centennial, Colo.) The Arapahoe County Sheriff’s Office is investigating an incident where several gunshots were fired into multiple Centennial homes on Sept. 18. No one was injured.

Read full story
2 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy