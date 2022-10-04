Interstate 25 and Dry Creek intersection project expands median, on-ramp lanes

Heather Willard

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4KAxKK_0iLgPBfO00
(Colorado Department of Transportation)

Heather Willard / NewsBreak Denver / Oct. 4, 2022

(Arapahoe County, Colo.) Work began this week on a collaborative project by the Colorado Department of Transportation, Arapahoe County and the City of Centennial to add southbound I-25 on-ramp lanes and improve the Dry Creek Road intersection.

The approximately $1 million project is expected to be completed in December and is funded by CDOT, Arapahoe County, City of Centennial, Inverness, Panorama and Southgate at Centennial metropolitan districts.

Construction crews will improve the Dry Creek Road intersection for westbound traffic through median widening. This will allow for more vehicles to turn left onto the southbound I-25 on-ramp and is also intended to reduce the likelihood of going in the wrong direction on Dry Creek Road.

All existing traffic signals at the intersection will be replaced, and pedestrian ramps will be upgraded to American Disabilities Act standards.

Work on the southbound I-25 on-ramp will include metering and three lanes of traffic during peak periods, as well as additional signage and new striping.

Crews are scheduled to work from 7 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Monday through Friday, and will include single-lane closures, alternating between eastbound and westbound Dry Creek Road, with at least one lane of traffic always open. There will also be shoulder work and single lane closures on the southbound I-25 on-ramp.

Questions can be submitted to 970-880-4741 or email publicinfoco@gmail.com. Additional information is available at codot.gov/projects/i25-dry-creek-ramp-improvements.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# interstate 25# road work# denver road work# centennial# arapahoe county

Comments / 0

Published by

Public safety reporter in DougCo, Denver metro. Previously: Pueblo Chieftain public safety reporter, Athens Messenger associate editor. Caffeine fiend, cat mom and lover of all things spooky.

Broomfield, CO
716 followers

More from Heather Willard

Castle Rock, CO

Castle Rock helps residents prepare for worst-case scenarios

(Castle Rock, Colo.) Home fires can spread quickly, allowing residents as little as two minutes to escape after the smoke alarm sounds. To help residents stay safe during chaotic events, Castle Rock Fire and Rescue promotes family escape plans during Fire Prevention Week, Oct. 9-15. This year is themed “Fire won’t wait. Plan your escape,” and is a partnership with the National Fire Protection Agency.

Read full story
Douglas County, CO

DougCo Sheriff warns distracted citizens about pickpockets

(Douglas County Sheriff's Office) (Douglas County, Colo.) The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office seeks information about the identity of two alleged thieves while warning citizens to keep track of their wallets.

Read full story
4 comments
Douglas County, CO

DougCo Sheriff warns residents after two bear sightings reported

(Douglas County Sheriff's Office) (Highlands Ranch, Colo.) The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office reports a bear was spotted near Highlands Ranch while another was spotted on camera in western Douglas County.

Read full story
9 comments
Arapahoe County, CO

Faith and Blue connects Arapahoe Sheriff’s Office with religious communities

(Arapahoe County Sheriff's Office) (Centennial, Colo.) The Arapahoe County Sheriff’s Office is hosting an outreach event with Summit Church to connect with faith communities from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Oct. 9.

Read full story
Colorado State

Colorado patrol plans I-70 chain law checkpoints for commercial vehicles

(National Weather Service — Boulder) (Golden, Colo.) This month the Colorado State Patrol wants Commercial Motor Vehicles (CMVs) to carry chains when driving on I-70 in the mountains.

Read full story
2 comments
Parker, CO

Owner of Strength in Christ Athletes charged with child sexual assault

(Parker Police Department) Heather Willard / NewsBreak Denver / Sept. 30, 2022. (Parker, Colorado) The 48-year-old Parker owner of Strength in Christ Athletes is under arrest for allegedly sexually assaulting a child as an adult in a position of trust.

Read full story
Colorado State

18th DA discusses transparency, data issues in quarterly livestream

(Colorado 18th Judicial District Attorney's Office) Heather Willard / NewsBreak Denver / Sept. 30, 2022. (Douglas County, Colo.)On Sept. 29, Colorado 18th Judicial District Attorney John Kellner sat down to discuss his office’s latest transparency project, a data dashboard, and what it means for community members seeking information.

Read full story
Arapahoe County, CO

Arapahoe Sheriff’s Office seeks information on ‘armed and dangerous’ car thieves

(Arapahoe County Sheriff's Office) Heather Willard / NewsBreak Denver / Sept. 29, 2022. (Centennial, Colo.) Arapahoe County Sheriff’s Office investigators are searching for a pair of car thieves believed to be armed and dangerous.

Read full story
Castle Rock, CO

Castle Rock police plan morning, evening community gatherings

(Castle Rock Police Department) Heather Willard / NewsBreak Denver / Sept. 28, 2022. (Castle Rock, Colo.) The Castle Rock Police Department is hosting two “Coffee with a Cop” events on Wednesday, Oct. 5, bringing the traditionally morning-scheduled event to a brand-new evening format.

Read full story
Lone Tree, CO

Suspected drunk driver hits DougCo sheriff’s patrol vehicle

(Douglas County Sheriff's Office) Heather Willard / NewsBreak Denver / Sept. 27, 2022. (Lone Tree, Colo.) A suspected drunk driver crashed into a Douglas County Sheriff’s Office patrol vehicle, with a deputy inside, at about 10:45 p.m. Monday.

Read full story
2 comments
Colorado State

18th Judicial DA to discuss data dashboard, cold case unit at virtual town hall

Heather Willard / NewsBreak Denver / Sept. 27, 2022. (Aurora, Colo.) Colorado 18th Judicial District Attorney John Kellner will hold an upcoming virtual town hall for constituents about the recently launched data dashboard and longstanding cold case unit.

Read full story
Colorado State

Colorado survey shows teens report more adults struggle with substance abuse

(Douglas County, Colo.) Colorado teens are much more likely to report that they live with someone who has a substance use disorder or is addicted to alcohol or drugs than they were two years ago, according to a survey of 718 Colorado teens.

Read full story
2 comments
Douglas County, CO

DougCo man pleads not guilty ahead of January murder trial

(Douglas County Sheriff's Office) Heather Willard / NewsBreak Denver / Sept. 26, 2022. (Castle Rock, Colo.) Casey Devol, 30, pleaded not guilty to killing his sister and her boyfriend at their rural Douglas County residence.

Read full story
Douglas County, CO

18th Judicial DA’s Office discusses vehicle theft plea deals, sentencing

Heather Willard / NewsBreak Denver / Sept. 22, 2022. (Douglas County, Colo.) Motor vehicle theft and thefts from vehicles are increasing in the Denver Metro region, including in the 18th Judicial District counties.

Read full story
1 comments
Pueblo, CO

Air Force readiness exercise stretches across Front Range this weekend

(Buckley Space Force Base) Heather Willard / NewsBreak Denver / Sept. 23, 2022. (Aurora, Colo.) The 140th Wing of the Colorado Air National Guard is conducting a readiness exercise at Buckley Space Force Base and Pueblo Regional Airport, Pueblo. The exercise is scheduled for Sept. 22-25.

Read full story
8 comments
Douglas County, CO

DougCo sheriff seeks info on man charged with child sexual assault

(Douglas County Sheriff's Office) Heather Willard / NewsBreak Denver / Sept. 22, 2022. (Highlands Ranch, Colo.) The Douglas County Sheriff's Office seeks information about two open and active Douglas County cases involving Joseph Spector, 44, of Highlands Ranch.

Read full story
Denver, CO

E-470 begins second phase of widening project, targets section closest to DIA

(E-470 Highway Authority) Heather Willard / NewsBreak Denver / Sept. 21, 2022. (Aurora, Colo.) An 11-mile stretch of toll-road E-470 near Denver International Airport will be under construction for the next three years, beginning this week.

Read full story
Franktown, CO

DougCo agencies plan large-scale wildfire exercise near Parker, Castle Rock

Heather Willard / NewsBreak Denver / Sept. 20, 2022. (Franktown, Colo.) The Douglas County Office of Emergency Management will conduct a full-scale wildfire exercise on Oct. 1 in the Franktown area, starting around 9:45 a.m.

Read full story
Centennial, CO

Arapahoe investigators ask for tips on residential gunshots

Heather Willard / NewsBreak Denver / Sept. 20, 2022. (Centennial, Colo.) The Arapahoe County Sheriff’s Office is investigating an incident where several gunshots were fired into multiple Centennial homes on Sept. 18. No one was injured.

Read full story
2 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy