Interstate 25 and Dry Creek intersection project expands median, on-ramp lanes

Heather Willard / NewsBreak Denver / Oct. 4, 2022

(Arapahoe County, Colo.) Work began this week on a collaborative project by the Colorado Department of Transportation, Arapahoe County and the City of Centennial to add southbound I-25 on-ramp lanes and improve the Dry Creek Road intersection.

The approximately $1 million project is expected to be completed in December and is funded by CDOT, Arapahoe County, City of Centennial, Inverness, Panorama and Southgate at Centennial metropolitan districts.

Construction crews will improve the Dry Creek Road intersection for westbound traffic through median widening. This will allow for more vehicles to turn left onto the southbound I-25 on-ramp and is also intended to reduce the likelihood of going in the wrong direction on Dry Creek Road.

All existing traffic signals at the intersection will be replaced, and pedestrian ramps will be upgraded to American Disabilities Act standards.

Work on the southbound I-25 on-ramp will include metering and three lanes of traffic during peak periods, as well as additional signage and new striping.

Crews are scheduled to work from 7 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Monday through Friday, and will include single-lane closures, alternating between eastbound and westbound Dry Creek Road, with at least one lane of traffic always open. There will also be shoulder work and single lane closures on the southbound I-25 on-ramp.