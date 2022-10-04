Faith and Blue connects Arapahoe Sheriff’s Office with religious communities

Heather Willard / NewsBreak Denver / Oct. 4, 2022

(Centennial, Colo.) The Arapahoe County Sheriff’s Office is hosting an outreach event with Summit Church to connect with faith communities from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Oct. 9.

The speakers for the panel discussion include Arapahoe Sheriff Tyler Brown, Civil Rights Attorney Qusair Mohamedbhai, Aurora NAACP President Omar Montgomery and Sergeant Edred Bryan II. Anyone from any religion is welcome to attend.

The event is the first of its kind for the Arapahoe agency and is part of a larger Faith and Blue initiative launched nationally two years ago.

In 2020, the U.S. Department of Justice’s Community Policing Services office launched an initiative with MovementForward, Inc., to connect local policing agencies with members of faith communities. The goal is to strengthen bonds with the community, as reflected in the upcoming Sunday event titled “Stronger Together.”

The event is slated to start with a Sunday service and forum at the church, 7200, S. Clinton St., and a free barbeque lunch is scheduled to follow. The department plans to showcase some of its units during the lunch, including K-9, mounted patrol and school therapy dogs.

Childcare is available for infants through children in 5th grade during the service, but parents with elementary students are encouraged to bring them into the Community Forum.