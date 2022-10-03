Colorado patrol plans I-70 chain law checkpoints for commercial vehicles

Heather Willard

(National Weather Service — Boulder)

Heather Willard / NewsBreak Denver / Oct. 3, 2022

(Golden, Colo.) This month the Colorado State Patrol wants Commercial Motor Vehicles (CMVs) to carry chains when driving on I-70 in the mountains.

Snow is common in the mountains, and the Colorado State Patrol Golden Troop Office plans to educate drivers on the state law requirement quickly.

The Golden Troop Office is partnering with the Colorado State Patrol Port of Entry in Dumont and the Colorado Department of Transportation, setting up a checkpoint near Georgetown (I-70 milepost 228 — Georgetown Chain Station) to educate drivers and enforce CMV laws.

Information about Colorado’s chain law can be found at codot.gov/travel/colorado-chain-law.

All CMVs must go into the checkpoint. If a CMV driver fails to stop, troopers will stop those failing to comply.

Below are the remaining checkpoint dates:

  • Oct. 4: 8 a.m. — 4 p.m.
  • Oct. 14: 8 a.m. — 4 p.m.
  • Oct. 17: 10 a.m. — 6 p.m.
  • Oct. 26: 8 a.m. — 4 p.m.

Penalty for CMV non-compliance with winter driving restrictions is up to a $500 fine plus a $79 surcharge or, if a vehicle is stuck and blocking the roadway, the fine is $1,000 plus a $157 surcharge.

