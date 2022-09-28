Castle Rock police plan morning, evening community gatherings

Heather Willard / NewsBreak Denver / Sept. 28, 2022

(Castle Rock, Colo.) The Castle Rock Police Department is hosting two “Coffee with a Cop” events on Wednesday, Oct. 5, bringing the traditionally morning-scheduled event to a brand-new evening format.

The department has scheduled a morning session from 10-11 a.m. at COFF33, 20 Wilcox St., Suite 111-C, and an evening session for 6-7 p.m. at Black Rock Coffee Bar, 4985 Factory Shops Blvd., Suite 100. The date is also National Coffee with a Cop Day.

“We are fortunate to have great support from our residents and these events are typically well-attended,” said Taylor Tembly, public relations specialist for the Castle Rock Police Department. She also noted the department is grateful for shops that partner to host the events and provide free drip coffee to attendees.

“Over the past several years, we’ve hosted Coffee with a Cop on various days and times,” Castle Rock Police Officer Seth Morrissey said. “We feel next week’s event will give us the chance to interact with different members of our community who we may not typically see during the weekday morning sessions.”

Castle Rock police have held casual community meet-ups to engage citizens since 2014, but some have criticized weekday morning meet-ups as an inaccessible time for most residents. The meetings allow for informal discussions with sworn officers and administrators, usually in local restaurants or shops to help ease relaxed discussions, including crime trends, traffic concerns, department programs and the One-By-One Policing philosophy.