Suspected drunk driver hits DougCo sheriff’s patrol vehicle

Heather Willard / NewsBreak Denver / Sept. 27, 2022

(Lone Tree, Colo.) A suspected drunk driver crashed into a Douglas County Sheriff’s Office patrol vehicle, with a deputy inside, at about 10:45 p.m. Monday.

According to the Douglas County Sheriff's Office, the deputy parked his department-issued Chevy Tahoe on the shoulder of Lincoln Avenue at Havana Street in Lone Tree.

The deputy activated his emergency lights while waiting for a tow truck to take an impounded vehicle.

A Chevy 3500 pickup truck, driven by a Parker man, crashed into the back of the deputy’s patrol vehicle. The impact pushed the patrol unit into traffic on Lincoln Avenue, according to the DougCo Sheriff’s Office.

The deputy and the truck driver were transported to a local hospital as a precaution.

The deputy was released quickly with minor injuries.

The Lone Tree Police Department will handle the DUI and crash investigations.

The driver was cited for careless driving resulting in injury, driving under the influence, failure to present evidence of insurance, and open container.