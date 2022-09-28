18th Judicial DA to discuss data dashboard, cold case unit at virtual town hall

Heather Willard / NewsBreak Denver / Sept. 27, 2022

(Aurora, Colo.) Colorado 18th Judicial District Attorney John Kellner will hold an upcoming virtual town hall for constituents about the recently launched data dashboard and longstanding cold case unit.

The office will hold a town hall at 6 p.m. Sept. 29via Zoom. Participants can register online at da18.org/community-outreach/events/community-conversations/ .

District Attorney John Kellner holds town halls quarterly to connect with constituents and stakeholders and demonstrate community transparency. Kellner touted the meetings as opportunities for questions and for him to present his thoughts and ideas.

Videos of past conversations are available on the 18th JD Colorado Facebook page, ranging from solutions for at-risk youth, fentanyl and human trafficking to preventing populations from entering the criminal justice system and anti-Asian hate crimes.

This session will focus on the data dashboard, launched on Sept. 8 with eight DA offices in Colorado, including Kellner’s office.

The goal is to provide transparency into criminal justice data, and community members can access the dashboard to understand trends in cases filed and resolved, patterns in how individuals are treated, and how prosecutors address serious crime and protect and serve victims.