DougCo man pleads not guilty ahead of January murder trial

Heather Willard

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0vbKdv_0iB4xYJg00
(Douglas County Sheriff's Office)

Heather Willard / NewsBreak Denver / Sept. 26, 2022

(Castle Rock, Colo.) Casey Devol, 30, pleaded not guilty to killing his sister and her boyfriend at their rural Douglas County residence.

During a status conference hearing, Devol appeared Friday through his public defender, Ara Ohanian, and pleaded not guilty to two charges of first-degree murder and one charge of felony animal cruelty, in addition to several sentence enhancements regarding using a weapon and violence.

Devol is charged with the murders of Jessica Mitchell, 32, and Bryan Todd Gray, 34, his sister and her boyfriend, who were reported dead at about 1 p.m. on Feb. 8. Devol fled the state before he was arrested in Salina, Kansas, hours after he was implicated in their deaths through numerous security and residential videos showing Devol at the Russellville Road property with handguns and a long gun.

According to an arrest affidavit filed by the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office, video footage showed Devol (Mitchell’s brother) entering the garage where the couple was found. In addition, Devol’s vehicle was scanned by traffic cameras in Castle Rock at about 7 a.m. on Feb. 8.

Devol is next scheduled to appear in court on Dec. 8 for a motions hearing, followed by a pre-trial readiness conference on Jan. 5 before his scheduled nine-day trial on Jan. 23-Feb. 2, 2023.

