Air Force readiness exercise stretches across Front Range this weekend

Heather Willard / NewsBreak Denver / Sept. 23, 2022

(Aurora, Colo.) The 140th Wing of the Colorado Air National Guard is conducting a readiness exercise at Buckley Space Force Base and Pueblo Regional Airport, Pueblo. The exercise is scheduled for Sept. 22-25.

Wing personnel conduct 24-hour training operations in a simulated combat environment, meaning the local community will see an increase in flight activity and noise level, including evening flights.

“We have been preparing for this very important exercise over the past several months and plan to continue honing our warfighting skills in late September as we serve our state and nation,” said U.S. Air Force Col. Christopher Southard, commander, 140th Wing.

The exercise is designed to teach plans and procedures for upcoming deployments.

Southard said that the community’s patience and understanding of these necessary training activities is greatly appreciated. The commander said the training gained from these exercises will “significantly improve the 140th Wing’s ability to prepare and respond to mission-essential functions carried out every day in support of national security.”

The wing’s real-world mission and emergency response capability will not be affected and will take priority over exercise actions, according to Buckley Space Force Base.