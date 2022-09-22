DougCo sheriff seeks info on man charged with child sexual assault

(Douglas County Sheriff's Office)

Heather Willard / NewsBreak Denver / Sept. 22, 2022

(Highlands Ranch, Colo.) The Douglas County Sheriff's Office seeks information about two open and active Douglas County cases involving Joseph Spector, 44, of Highlands Ranch.

Spector is under investigation for potential crimes against children. He also faces Denver and Arapahoe County charges for child sexual assault.

According to court records, Spector faces one felony count of child sexual assault in Denver, where he is in custody of the Denver County Sheriff’s Office with enhanced supervision as of Sept. 14. He faces another felony charge of child sexual assault in Arapahoe County. No bond has been set in the case, and additional pattern of child sexual assault charges are under consideration.

The DougCo Sheriff’s Office said due to the sensitive nature of the charges and ongoing investigation, no other information will be released.

Anyone with information that may help in the investigation or who may have a child that could have been victimized should contact Corporal Sara Clay, at sclay@dcsheriff.net.