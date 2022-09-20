DougCo agencies plan large-scale wildfire exercise near Parker, Castle Rock

Heather Willard / NewsBreak Denver / Sept. 20, 2022

(Franktown, Colo.) The Douglas County Office of Emergency Management will conduct a full-scale wildfire exercise on Oct. 1 in the Franktown area, starting around 9:45 a.m.

This exercise will simulate a fast-moving fire that starts near U.S. 83 and Colorado 86, then moves into the Burning Tree subdivision. Any emergency responses should be completed by early afternoon, with the drill finished by about 3 p.m.

The agencies will use the exercise to test alert protocols and warning systems, scrutinize and test evacuation plans, practice fire response, and test the Operation Center and Incident Management Team Coordination and Operation.

Those in the area will see a heavy police and fire personnel response, likely including emergency responses with lights and sirens activated. There will also be a heavy presence at Sagewood Middle School, in Parker, which will serve as the exercise command center.

Homeowners in the Franktown area HOAs will also participate, practicing evacuation from their homes to a designated shelter.