Arapahoe investigators ask for tips on residential gunshots

Heather Willard / NewsBreak Denver / Sept. 20, 2022

(Centennial, Colo.) The Arapahoe County Sheriff’s Office is investigating an incident where several gunshots were fired into multiple Centennial homes on Sept. 18. No one was injured.

Investigators seek information from the public about who fired the gunshots. The incident was reported at about 8:30 p.m. by multiple residents near E. Progress Circle and S. Flanders Court in Centennial. One person reported hearing five shots fired; then a vehicle took off at a high rate of speed while firing five more shots.

According to investigators, the suspect vehicles are a black Mustang or Dodge with a loud exhaust and a black BMW four-door sedan. The deputies seek residential doorbell or surveillance camera footage of any vehicles in the area during that time.

A second resident reported a bullet went through the living room window of his home in the 5200 block of S. Flanders Street. The bullet passed through another wall, a box of toys, and a chair armrest.

According to investigators, the bullet missed a 7-year-old boy sitting in the chair while playing a video game by just a few inches.

Another home in the 5200 block of S. Flanders St. was struck when a bullet went through the primary bathroom window into the shower.

A few blocks away, another bullet penetrated the back wall of a house in the 5300 block of S. Dunkirk Way and entered the kitchen, hitting a microwave.

Deputies located multiple shell casings. The investigation is ongoing, and information can be sent to the investigation’s tip line at 720-874-8477.