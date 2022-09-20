DougCo Schools reported almost 100 student incidents to police in 2020-21

Heather Willard / NewsBreak Denver / Sept. 19, 2022

(Douglas County, Colo.) According to data reported to the Division of Criminal Justice this week, the Douglas County School District reported 97 incidents to law enforcement in the 2020-21 school year.

The Colorado Department of Public Safety’s Division of Criminal Justice issues the report and data regarding any incidents that resulted in a student’s arrest, summons or ticket during the last school year.

Officials issued 64 summons and made 33 arrests in Douglas County schools. During the 2018-19 school year, Douglas County School District reported 280 incidents, with 89 resulting in arrests.

Across Colorado, law enforcement agencies reported about one-fifth as many contacts with students in the 2020-2021 school year as in the 2019-2020 school year. Most Colorado school classes moved to online learning in March 2020 and stayed remote through the start of the 2020-2021 school year.

According to data provided by the Colorado Department of Education, the district has 62,979 students. The largest group comprises white students, with 45,269 students (72%), and the smallest is Black students with 793 (1%).

The district reported that 77 of the 97 incidents involved a white student, nine involved Hispanic students, and 11 involved students of “other” race, resulting in non-white students accounting for 28% of the school body and amounting to 20.6% of incidents reported to law enforcement.

Non-white students accounted for 21% of arrests.

The district also reported that most incidents did not involve weapons, with only two involving a knife or personal weapon.

Forty incidents were reported as public order crimes, with marijuana in the next highest category (11 reports). Third highest was trespassing (6).

The largest age group involved in the incidents were 14-15 year olds (43), followed by 16-17 (33).