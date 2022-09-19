RTD participates in Rail Safety Week to spread information on death, injury prevention

RTD’s light rail station at Union Station. By Heather Willard.

Heather Willard / NewsBreak Denver / Sept. 19, 2022

(Denver, Colo.) The Regional Transportation District (RTD) will observe North American Rail Safety Week, Sept. 19-25, which brings national awareness to safety when crossing railways.

RTD is partnering with Denver Transit Operators (DTO), the operator of the A, B and G lines, and Operation Lifesaver, a nonprofit public safety education organization dedicated to reducing collisions, fatalities and injuries at rail crossings and preventing railroad trespassing.

RTD and DTO safety departments and RTD Transit Police will collaborate as part of Operation Clear Track, which aims to reduce the approximately 2,000 serious injuries and deaths yearly in the U.S. around railroad tracks and trains. So far this year, RTD has reported at least four deaths after individuals were hit by RTD trains.

To stay safe around RTD or any trains, the agency recommends:

Passengers on platforms should:

Not chase a moving train.

Stand behind the yellow stripe until the train makes a complete stop.

Limit distractions from cell phones and loud music.

Drivers at railroad crossings should:

Follow signage and warning devices like flashing red lights and gate arms.

Stop and wait for crossing gates to fully rise before crossing tracks.

Only cross at designated rail crossings.

Pedestrians at at the railroad crossings should:

Never walk or bike along the tracks.

Always look both ways before crossing the tracks.

Throughout the week, RTD staff will visit commuter rail lines to speak with pedestrians and motorists about the need for safety near trains.

“Unsafe decisions can lead to severe or fatal consequences which are preventable,” said Senior Manager of Safety, Security and Compliance Martha J. Bembry. “This affects those taking the risk and our train operators who are committed to the safety of others. We want to remind everyone traveling near our rail system to remain alert, avoid distractions and know what to do when a train is approaching.”

