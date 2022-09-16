Aurora man sentenced to six years in prison for assaulting roommate

Heather Willard / NewsBreak Denver / Sept. 16, 2022

(Aurora, Colo.) An 18th Judicial District Court Judge sentenced a man to six years in the Department of Corrections for unprovoked assaulting his roommate after accusing him of stealing his data.

The judge sentenced Shane Butler, 30, sentenced Thursday to six years in the Department of Corrections for a felony charge of reckless assault with a deadly weapon. He pleaded guilty to the charge on Aug. 8. Butler initially faced three other counts of assault, strangulation and violent crime, which were dismissed by the 18th Judicial District Attorney’s Office.

According to the arrest affidavit filed by the Aurora Police Department on April 29, 2021, Butler assaulted his roommate without provocation. Scott Heintz, 39, reported he had been strangled and severely beaten by Butler in their home on South Biscay Court in the early morning hours of April 19, 2021.

The affidavit explained Heintz had allowed Butler to live with him at the time, calling him a “decent person” in police reports.

According to the arrest affidavit, Heintz said he was helping Butler fix his broken computer when Butler accused Heintz of stealing data from it. Due to Butler’s aggression, Heintz left to work on his dirt bike in the garage. Later in the evening, Heintz reentered the residence and passed Butler, who attacked Heintz.

Heintz told police Butler choked him with his forearm, causing Heintz to black out. When he regained consciousness, Butler choked him again, causing him to black out. When Heintz regained consciousness a second time, Butler approached him with a BB rifle, using it as a baseball bat to strike Heintz, who lost consciousness a third time.

When he woke again, Heintz felt Butler still attacking him. After an unknown amount of time, the affidavit stated, Heintz was able to regain his footing and noticed damage to his front teeth and head. Butler took Heintz’s car keys and vehicle and fled the area before Heintz was able to call the police.

Later, a doctor at the U.S. Health University of Colorado Hospital found Heintz sustained a serious injury with substantial risk for a skull fracture and intracranial bleeding.