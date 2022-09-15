Victims of multi-car crash near Castle Rock ID’d by county coroner

Heather Willard / NewsBreak Denver / Sept. 15, 2022

(Castle Rock, Colo.) Two people died after four cars crashed on Crowfoot Valley Road north of Macanta Boulevard at about 5:28 p.m. Wednesday.

The Douglas County Coroner’s Office identified the deceased as Adam Reihl, 34, and Michael Reed, 49, both from Parker.

Investigators said four cars were involved in the crash, including one occupied by Reihl and Reed. Reihl, who was driving, was transported to the hospital where he was pronounced dead shortly after arrival. Reed, his passenger, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office could not provide other information on other injured parties.

The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the double-fatal car crash, which closed the road in both directions for about five hours Wednesday night.

Initial reports show Reihl was driving north on Crowfoot Valley Road when his vehicle crossed into the southbound lane where he struck the side of one vehicle, then collided with another southbound vehicle.

Deputies said preliminary reports show excessive speed and tire condition were factors in the crash.

The Castle Rock Police Department, fire department and paramedics responded to the scene.