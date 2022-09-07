State troopers in Denver metro area to receive body-worn cameras

Trooper Josh Lewis demonstrates wearing his body camera. (Heather Willard / NewsBreak Denver)

Heather Willard / NewsBreak Denver / Sept. 6, 2022

(Denver, Colo.) The agency reported that the second district of Colorado State Troopers would receive body-worn cameras by the end of September, bringing the technology to troopers in the Denver area.

District 1 troopers patrol Boulder, Broomfield, Gilpin, Clear Creek, Jefferson, Denver, Douglas, Arapahoe and Elbert Counties. All troopers in these counties will have body-worn cameras by the end of October. If all goes according to plan, all troopers statewide will be similarly equipped by March 1, 2023.

Currently, troopers in District 2, who patrol Colorado’s southeast counties — including Chaffee, El Paso, Fremont, Park, Pueblo and Teller — are fully equipped with the new cameras. According to Master Trooper Gary Cutler, state patrol public information officer, the patrol chose the southern region as a pilot area due to its diverse communities.

“The region encompasses both very rural and very metro areas in Colorado Springs and Pueblo,” Cutler said. “We were able to do some testing to realize the limitations and what we needed to improve the functionality of (the cameras). So you have both of those very different areas represented, that way we are able to roll out in other areas of the state and know what works, especially in rural areas.”

The change follows a state law passed during the 2020 legislative session requiring all Colorado law enforcement members to have body cameras by July 1.

The agency entered a five-year, $8 million contract with Axon, a leading body camera provider for law enforcement, said Sgt. Troy Kessler. About $4 million of the contract is for the body-worn cameras. Another $1.8 million is needed annually to store the video footage on secure servers.

The remaining money will allow the agency to issue new cruisers, as needed, that will connect the body-worn camera with the cruiser dash camera. Audio will be collected through the body camera and synced with the dashboard camera, allowing for better congruity in comparing footage.

Kessler noted that the cameras won’t replace written reports but will act as supplemental evidence. He also noted that the cameras would help troopers train, and sergeants will be required to review at least two videos from each trooper every quarter for quality analysis. However, the cameras have already had an impact — Cutler said the agency has received fewer complaints from citizens following the implementation of the cameras.