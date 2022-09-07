Denver, CO

State troopers in Denver metro area to receive body-worn cameras

Heather Willard

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4M3CIq_0hklBC0O00
Trooper Josh Lewis demonstrates wearing his body camera.(Heather Willard / NewsBreak Denver)

Heather Willard / NewsBreak Denver / Sept. 6, 2022

(Denver, Colo.) The agency reported that the second district of Colorado State Troopers would receive body-worn cameras by the end of September, bringing the technology to troopers in the Denver area.

District 1 troopers patrol Boulder, Broomfield, Gilpin, Clear Creek, Jefferson, Denver, Douglas, Arapahoe and Elbert Counties. All troopers in these counties will have body-worn cameras by the end of October. If all goes according to plan, all troopers statewide will be similarly equipped by March 1, 2023.

Currently, troopers in District 2, who patrol Colorado’s southeast counties — including Chaffee, El Paso, Fremont, Park, Pueblo and Teller — are fully equipped with the new cameras. According to Master Trooper Gary Cutler, state patrol public information officer, the patrol chose the southern region as a pilot area due to its diverse communities.

“The region encompasses both very rural and very metro areas in Colorado Springs and Pueblo,” Cutler said. “We were able to do some testing to realize the limitations and what we needed to improve the functionality of (the cameras). So you have both of those very different areas represented, that way we are able to roll out in other areas of the state and know what works, especially in rural areas.”

The change follows a state law passed during the 2020 legislative session requiring all Colorado law enforcement members to have body cameras by July 1.

The agency entered a five-year, $8 million contract with Axon, a leading body camera provider for law enforcement, said Sgt. Troy Kessler. About $4 million of the contract is for the body-worn cameras. Another $1.8 million is needed annually to store the video footage on secure servers.

The remaining money will allow the agency to issue new cruisers, as needed, that will connect the body-worn camera with the cruiser dash camera. Audio will be collected through the body camera and synced with the dashboard camera, allowing for better congruity in comparing footage.

Kessler noted that the cameras won’t replace written reports but will act as supplemental evidence. He also noted that the cameras would help troopers train, and sergeants will be required to review at least two videos from each trooper every quarter for quality analysis. However, the cameras have already had an impact — Cutler said the agency has received fewer complaints from citizens following the implementation of the cameras.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# body worn camera# police accountability# public record# police recording# state trooper

Comments / 0

Published by

Public safety reporter in DougCo, Denver metro. Previously: Pueblo Chieftain public safety reporter, Athens Messenger associate editor. Caffeine fiend, cat mom and lover of all things spooky.

Broomfield, CO
610 followers

More from Heather Willard

Douglas County, CO

DougCo Sheriff seeks community’s help to identify thieves

(Douglas County Sheriff's Office) Heather Willard / NewsBreak Denver / Sept. 9, 2022. (Littleton, Colo.) Douglas County Sheriff’s deputies ask the public to help identify the pair responsible for a burglary reported at about 7:15 a.m. on Sept. 6 at Davidsons Beer, Wine & Spirits.

Read full story
3 comments
Douglas County, CO

DougCo sheriff candidate reviews potential school safety measures in talk series

Heather Willard / NewsBreak Denver / Sept. 8, 2022. (Highlands Ranch, Colo.) Auraria Campus Police Chief Michael Phibbs is hosting a series of talks on school safety best practices throughout Douglas County.

Read full story
Castle Rock, CO

Paw patrol: Mesa Middle School adds Castle Rock’s second officer-therapy dog team

(Castle Rock Police Department) Heather Willard / NewsBreak Denver / Sept. 8, 2022. (Castle Rock, Colo.) The Douglas County School District and Castle Rock Police Department added a second therapy dog to the school resource officer program, deploying the pooch at Mesa Middle School.

Read full story
Castle Rock, CO

Castle Rock church proposes affordable, temporary housing project

Graphic of The Rock’s property depicting where development would occur.(Town of Castle Rock) Heather Willard / NewsBreak Denver / Sept. 7, 2022. (Castle Rock, Colo.) A project proposal to create 200 affordable housing units for low-income families and 10 emergency housing units for unhoused individuals was presented to the Castle Rock Town Council on Sept. 6.

Read full story
24 comments
Highlands Ranch, CO

DougCo Sheriff’s Office warns older adults about targeted thefts in Highlands Ranch

(Geoffrey Crofte / Unsplash) Heather Willard / NewsBreak Denver / Sept. 6, 2022. (Highlands Ranch, Colo.) The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office warns older adults to remain vigilant while out shopping due to a rising number of reports of thieves targeting that demographic.

Read full story
6 comments
Douglas County, CO

DougCo announces early repavement of Daniels Park Road

Heather Willard / NewsBreak Denver / Sept. 2, 2022. (Castle Pines, Colo.) Douglas County drivers should plan extra travel time if they choose Daniels Park Road, as crews will begin paving work on Tuesday, Sept. 6 — ahead of schedule.

Read full story
Denver, CO

State patrol reports wrong-way DougCo DUI ahead of dangerous weekend

Heather Willard / NewsBreak Denver / Sept. 2, 2022. (Lone Tree, Colo.) Colorado State Trooper Bryan Muri’s cruiser sustained minor damage when he managed to stop a wrong-way vehicle on Aug. 30 just west of Interstate 25 on Colorado 470.

Read full story
4 comments
Aurora, CO

Aurora man convicted of killing couple who responded to online vehicle ad

(Velizar Ivanov / Unsplash) Heather Willard / NewsBreak Denver / Sept. 1, 2022. (Aurora, Colo.) An Arapahoe County jury convicted a 20-year-old Aurora man of killing a couple that responded to an online car ad.

Read full story
4 comments
Colorado State

State Patrol, transportation department issue Labor Day DUI warnings

(Colorado Department of Transportation) Heather Willard / NewsBreak Denver / Aug. 31, 2022. (Aurora, Colo.) The Colorado State Patrol named Labor Day the most dangerous holiday weekend due to the high rate of impaired driving that causes fatal or severe injury crashes. The transportation department will host a pop-up exhibit Friday to show residents the impact of a DUI arrest.

Read full story
3 comments
Aurora, CO

Aurora man convicted, faces new charges after attacking victim during trial

(Tingey Injury Law Firm / Unsplash) Heather Willard / NewsBreak Denver / Aug. 30, 2022. (Aurora, Colo.) An Aurora man will be sentenced for a hit-and-run after a three-day trial, where he received additional charges after he attacked the victim while he testified.

Read full story
1 comments
Douglas County, CO

Feedback requested on Perry Park Road improvement project

(Douglas County Government) Heather Willard / NewsBreak Denver / Aug. 30, 2022. (Castle Rock, Colo.) Construction will begin on Sept. 26 on Perry Park Road to help improve its safety in light of a high number of single-vehicle crashes. The county recently launched a virtual open house to help inform residents about the project.

Read full story
1 comments
Highlands Ranch, CO

Poston Parkway Project crews issue plea to Firelight pedestrians

Heather Willard / NewsBreak Denver / Aug. 29, 2022. (Highlands Ranch, Colo.) Residents should continue to avoid the Chadsworth Avenue/Westgate Avenue intersection on Poston Parkway as crews approach the conclusion of the Highlands Ranch project.

Read full story
Colorado State

Colorado’s real-time call reporting program reveals thousands of DUI calls

(Samuele Errico Piccarini / Unsplash) Heather Willard / NewsBreak Denver / Aug. 29, 2022. (Douglas County, Colo.) For nearly a quarter century, Colorado motorists and road users have been able to dial *CSP (*277) to report suspected impaired drivers in real-time.

Read full story
3 comments
Castle Rock, CO

HardBeauty marks Overdose Awareness Day through education, community

(Anton Darius / Unsplash) Heather Willard / NewsBreak Denver / Aug. 26. 2022. (Castle Rock, Colo.) Over 107,600 U.S. residents died due to an overdose last year, according to the Center for Disease Control, and 71,238 of those deaths involved fentanyl.

Read full story
Douglas County, CO

DougCo Sheriff says county on track to record over 500 vehicle thefts in 2022

(Alessio Lane / Unsplash) Heather Willard / NewsBreak Denver / Aug. 26, 2022. (Douglas County, Colo.) Douglas County Sheriff Tony Spurlock hosted a Facebook live on the evening of Aug. 25 to address the rapid rate of motor vehicle thefts and an uptick of associated crimes.

Read full story
2 comments
Aurora, CO

Suspect arrested for trying to set pair on fire in hate-fueled Aurora attack

Aurora Police Department. Heather Willard / NewsBreak Denver / Aug. 25, 2022. (Aurora, Colo.) Aurora police arrested a man for allegedly attempting to light two people on fire at a gas station after he overheard them speaking Spanish on July 23, police said.

Read full story
1 comments
Arapahoe County, CO

Serious injury crash closes northbound Parker Road Thursday morning

(Arapahoe County Sheriff's Office) Heather Willard / NewsBreak Denver / Aug. 25, 2022. (Cherry Creek, Colo.) A crash involving an RTD bus and multiple vehicles closed the northbound lanes of South Parker Road Thursday morning.

Read full story
Colorado State

Prepare for closures this weekend for final I-70 lane shift

(Colorado Department of Transportation) Heather Willard / NewsBreak Denver / Aug. 25, 2022. (Aurora, Colo.)Four years after construction started on the $1.2 billion Central 70 Project, officials are planning a weekend closure of the interstate to facilitate a final lane shift before opening the corridor in its final, permanent alignment on Monday, Aug. 29.

Read full story
Douglas County, CO

DougCo Sheriff sets Q&A to discuss stolen vehicle trend

This truck was recovered on Aug. 22 in Parker.Douglas County Sheriff's Office. Heather Willard / NewsBreak Denver / Aug. 24, 2022. (Douglas County, Colo.) Douglas County Sheriff Tony Spurlock will answer questions about vehicle thefts during a Facebook live beginning at 7 p.m. on Aug. 25.

Read full story
2 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy