DougCo Sheriff’s Office warns older adults about targeted thefts in Highlands Ranch

Heather Willard / NewsBreak Denver / Sept. 6, 2022

(Highlands Ranch, Colo.) The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office warns older adults to remain vigilant while out shopping due to a rising number of reports of thieves targeting that demographic.

Older adults have reported their wallets going missing while out and about in Highlands Ranch. The patrons go to pay for their shopping or food and discover the missing wallet. The office reported thieves likely grab wallets from unattended purses or bags.

To protect against these thefts, the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office recommends zipping closed purses or tote bags and keeping any bags as close to your body as possible.

The sheriff’s office also recommends that shoppers:

Always keep your purse or wallet on you.

If your purse can be zipped or secured, secure it when not in use.

Constantly check your purse or wallet to make sure no one tampers with it.

Do not sling your purse towards your back — keep your purse in front or to the side.

If you see suspicious activity or need to report a crime, call (303) 660-7500 or 911 for emergencies.