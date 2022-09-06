Highlands Ranch, CO

DougCo Sheriff’s Office warns older adults about targeted thefts in Highlands Ranch

Heather Willard

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2NKxNI_0hkGRBhc00
(Geoffrey Crofte / Unsplash)

Heather Willard / NewsBreak Denver / Sept. 6, 2022

(Highlands Ranch, Colo.) The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office warns older adults to remain vigilant while out shopping due to a rising number of reports of thieves targeting that demographic.

Older adults have reported their wallets going missing while out and about in Highlands Ranch. The patrons go to pay for their shopping or food and discover the missing wallet. The office reported thieves likely grab wallets from unattended purses or bags.

To protect against these thefts, the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office recommends zipping closed purses or tote bags and keeping any bags as close to your body as possible.

The sheriff’s office also recommends that shoppers:

  • Always keep your purse or wallet on you.
  • If your purse can be zipped or secured, secure it when not in use.
  • Constantly check your purse or wallet to make sure no one tampers with it.
  • Do not sling your purse towards your back — keep your purse in front or to the side.

If you see suspicious activity or need to report a crime, call (303) 660-7500 or 911 for emergencies.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# older adults# targeted crime# wallet theft# purse theft# douglas county

Comments / 6

Published by

Public safety reporter in DougCo, Denver metro. Previously: Pueblo Chieftain public safety reporter, Athens Messenger associate editor. Caffeine fiend, cat mom and lover of all things spooky.

Broomfield, CO
594 followers

More from Heather Willard

Douglas County, CO

DougCo sheriff candidate reviews potential school safety measures in talk series

Heather Willard / NewsBreak Denver / Sept. 8, 2022. (Highlands Ranch, Colo.) Auraria Campus Police Chief Michael Phibbs is hosting a series of talks on school safety best practices throughout Douglas County.

Read full story
Castle Rock, CO

Paw patrol: Mesa Middle School adds Castle Rock’s second officer-therapy dog team

(Castle Rock Police Department) Heather Willard / NewsBreak Denver / Sept. 8, 2022. (Castle Rock, Colo.) The Douglas County School District and Castle Rock Police Department added a second therapy dog to the school resource officer program, deploying the pooch at Mesa Middle School.

Read full story
Castle Rock, CO

Castle Rock church proposes affordable, temporary housing project

Graphic of The Rock’s property depicting where development would occur.(Town of Castle Rock) Heather Willard / NewsBreak Denver / Sept. 7, 2022. (Castle Rock, Colo.) A project proposal to create 200 affordable housing units for low-income families and 10 emergency housing units for unhoused individuals was presented to the Castle Rock Town Council on Sept. 6.

Read full story
22 comments
Denver, CO

State troopers in Denver metro area to receive body-worn cameras

Trooper Josh Lewis demonstrates wearing his body camera.(Heather Willard / NewsBreak Denver) Heather Willard / NewsBreak Denver / Sept. 6, 2022. (Denver, Colo.) The agency reported that the second district of Colorado State Troopers would receive body-worn cameras by the end of September, bringing the technology to troopers in the Denver area.

Read full story
Douglas County, CO

DougCo announces early repavement of Daniels Park Road

Heather Willard / NewsBreak Denver / Sept. 2, 2022. (Castle Pines, Colo.) Douglas County drivers should plan extra travel time if they choose Daniels Park Road, as crews will begin paving work on Tuesday, Sept. 6 — ahead of schedule.

Read full story
Denver, CO

State patrol reports wrong-way DougCo DUI ahead of dangerous weekend

Heather Willard / NewsBreak Denver / Sept. 2, 2022. (Lone Tree, Colo.) Colorado State Trooper Bryan Muri’s cruiser sustained minor damage when he managed to stop a wrong-way vehicle on Aug. 30 just west of Interstate 25 on Colorado 470.

Read full story
4 comments
Aurora, CO

Aurora man convicted of killing couple who responded to online vehicle ad

(Velizar Ivanov / Unsplash) Heather Willard / NewsBreak Denver / Sept. 1, 2022. (Aurora, Colo.) An Arapahoe County jury convicted a 20-year-old Aurora man of killing a couple that responded to an online car ad.

Read full story
4 comments
Colorado State

State Patrol, transportation department issue Labor Day DUI warnings

(Colorado Department of Transportation) Heather Willard / NewsBreak Denver / Aug. 31, 2022. (Aurora, Colo.) The Colorado State Patrol named Labor Day the most dangerous holiday weekend due to the high rate of impaired driving that causes fatal or severe injury crashes. The transportation department will host a pop-up exhibit Friday to show residents the impact of a DUI arrest.

Read full story
3 comments
Aurora, CO

Aurora man convicted, faces new charges after attacking victim during trial

(Tingey Injury Law Firm / Unsplash) Heather Willard / NewsBreak Denver / Aug. 30, 2022. (Aurora, Colo.) An Aurora man will be sentenced for a hit-and-run after a three-day trial, where he received additional charges after he attacked the victim while he testified.

Read full story
1 comments
Douglas County, CO

Feedback requested on Perry Park Road improvement project

(Douglas County Government) Heather Willard / NewsBreak Denver / Aug. 30, 2022. (Castle Rock, Colo.) Construction will begin on Sept. 26 on Perry Park Road to help improve its safety in light of a high number of single-vehicle crashes. The county recently launched a virtual open house to help inform residents about the project.

Read full story
1 comments
Highlands Ranch, CO

Poston Parkway Project crews issue plea to Firelight pedestrians

Heather Willard / NewsBreak Denver / Aug. 29, 2022. (Highlands Ranch, Colo.) Residents should continue to avoid the Chadsworth Avenue/Westgate Avenue intersection on Poston Parkway as crews approach the conclusion of the Highlands Ranch project.

Read full story
Colorado State

Colorado’s real-time call reporting program reveals thousands of DUI calls

(Samuele Errico Piccarini / Unsplash) Heather Willard / NewsBreak Denver / Aug. 29, 2022. (Douglas County, Colo.) For nearly a quarter century, Colorado motorists and road users have been able to dial *CSP (*277) to report suspected impaired drivers in real-time.

Read full story
3 comments
Castle Rock, CO

HardBeauty marks Overdose Awareness Day through education, community

(Anton Darius / Unsplash) Heather Willard / NewsBreak Denver / Aug. 26. 2022. (Castle Rock, Colo.) Over 107,600 U.S. residents died due to an overdose last year, according to the Center for Disease Control, and 71,238 of those deaths involved fentanyl.

Read full story
Douglas County, CO

DougCo Sheriff says county on track to record over 500 vehicle thefts in 2022

(Alessio Lane / Unsplash) Heather Willard / NewsBreak Denver / Aug. 26, 2022. (Douglas County, Colo.) Douglas County Sheriff Tony Spurlock hosted a Facebook live on the evening of Aug. 25 to address the rapid rate of motor vehicle thefts and an uptick of associated crimes.

Read full story
2 comments
Aurora, CO

Suspect arrested for trying to set pair on fire in hate-fueled Aurora attack

Aurora Police Department. Heather Willard / NewsBreak Denver / Aug. 25, 2022. (Aurora, Colo.) Aurora police arrested a man for allegedly attempting to light two people on fire at a gas station after he overheard them speaking Spanish on July 23, police said.

Read full story
1 comments
Arapahoe County, CO

Serious injury crash closes northbound Parker Road Thursday morning

(Arapahoe County Sheriff's Office) Heather Willard / NewsBreak Denver / Aug. 25, 2022. (Cherry Creek, Colo.) A crash involving an RTD bus and multiple vehicles closed the northbound lanes of South Parker Road Thursday morning.

Read full story
Colorado State

Prepare for closures this weekend for final I-70 lane shift

(Colorado Department of Transportation) Heather Willard / NewsBreak Denver / Aug. 25, 2022. (Aurora, Colo.)Four years after construction started on the $1.2 billion Central 70 Project, officials are planning a weekend closure of the interstate to facilitate a final lane shift before opening the corridor in its final, permanent alignment on Monday, Aug. 29.

Read full story
Douglas County, CO

DougCo Sheriff sets Q&A to discuss stolen vehicle trend

This truck was recovered on Aug. 22 in Parker.Douglas County Sheriff's Office. Heather Willard / NewsBreak Denver / Aug. 24, 2022. (Douglas County, Colo.) Douglas County Sheriff Tony Spurlock will answer questions about vehicle thefts during a Facebook live beginning at 7 p.m. on Aug. 25.

Read full story
2 comments
Douglas County, CO

Motorcycle deaths trend upward statewide, including DougCo

(Harley-Davidson / Unsplash) Heather Willard / NewsBreak Denver / Aug. 23, 2022. (Douglas County, Colo.) After record-setting motorcycle crash fatalities on Colorado roads in 2020 and a near-record year in 2021, motorcycle crash deaths are rising again across the state.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy