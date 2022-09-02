DougCo announces early repavement of Daniels Park Road

Heather Willard / NewsBreak Denver / Sept. 2, 2022

(Castle Pines, Colo.) Douglas County drivers should plan extra travel time if they choose Daniels Park Road , as crews will begin paving work on Tuesday, Sept. 6 — ahead of schedule.

Work during the day is scheduled from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday and should last through Sept. 30.

The project is planned in two phases, beginning with removing the top layer of asphalt, scheduled for Sept. 6-12. This phase will impact traffic delays less than the second phase — drivers can expect around five-minute delays.

Phase two will begin on Sept. 19, when crews begin asphalt paving. This operation will cause delays of up to 15 minutes, according to the Douglas County Government.

This project was scheduled for 2023, but the county’s paving contractor, Martin Marietta Materials, Inc., had an opening. This project is expected to last for 20 years once complete.