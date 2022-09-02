State patrol reports wrong-way DougCo DUI ahead of dangerous weekend

(Colorado State Patrol)

Heather Willard / NewsBreak Denver / Sept. 2, 2022

(Lone Tree, Colo.) Colorado State Trooper Bryan Muri’s cruiser sustained minor damage when he managed to stop a wrong-way vehicle on Aug. 30 just west of Interstate 25 on Colorado 470.

According to the patrol, a 2018 Nissan SUV was reported driving east in the westbound lanes of Colorado 470 at approximately 9 p.m.

Within minutes, Trooper Muri located the vehicle — narrowly missing a head-on collision — and stopped it. Both vehicles sustained minor damage when the SUV backed into the patrol car.

According to the State Patrol, the driver was identified as a 22-year-old female from Denver who was driving under the influence. She was cited for a DUI and multiple traffic violations before being released to a sober contact.

“This impaired driver put herself and other motorists in incredible danger: not just weaving, but driving full speed in the wrong lane towards other unsuspecting drivers,” said Col. Matthew C. Packard, Colorado State Patrol chief. “Troopers work around the clock to prevent tragedies from happening, and tonight, this trooper very possibly saved lives.”

The event is a cautionary tale ahead of the Labor Day weekend, which the patrol named the most dangerous weekend for Colorado’s roads.

Through reviewing crash and citation data from 2019-2021, the Colorado State Patrol discovered that fatal crashes for drivers ages 16-49 consistently involved impaired driving and lane violations. In 2021, the Colorado State Patrol arrested 4,665 impaired drivers with over 35% of those occurring from May through August 2022.

According to the Colorado Department of Transportation , impaired drivers have killed 160 people in Colorado in 2022, which represents 36% of all traffic fatalities this year. Of the 78 traffic deaths that occurred during the Labor Day holiday weekend over the last 10 years in Colorado, 45% involved impaired driving, according to CDOT data.

To reduce potential traffic delays and protect road workers, CDOT is suspending all construction projects throughout the weekend.

“If you’re traveling during these final days of summer, please be prepared for additional traffic on our roadways and give yourself more time to get to your destination,” said CDOT Executive Director Shoshana Lew. “To ensure you have a safe and fun Labor Day weekend, follow the posted speed limits, don’t drink and drive and keep your full attention on the road – no distracted driving.”

Heavier than usual traffic is anticipated on Interstate 25 along the Front Range and on I-70 west of Denver. I-70’s traffic tends to be heaviest from mid-morning until late afternoon on Friday, according to CDOT data, and from 7 a.m. to mid-afternoon on Saturday. Eastbound I-70 traffic will be at its peak on Labor Day from mid-morning to late afternoon, especially from Summit County to the Denver area.