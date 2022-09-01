Aurora man convicted of killing couple who responded to online vehicle ad

Heather Willard / NewsBreak Denver / Sept. 1, 2022

(Aurora, Colo.) An Arapahoe County jury convicted a 20-year-old Aurora man of killing a couple that responded to an online car ad.

According to prosecutors, Kyree Brown, 20, used an alias to list a stolen 2017 Toyota RAV4 for sale through an app called Letgo. When the potential buyers questioned the legitimacy of the sale, Brown shot and killed them.

Brown was convicted of two counts of first-degree murder, two counts of second-degree murder, two counts of aggravated robbery, three counts of aggravated motor vehicle theft, second-degree arson, theft and bait advertising. He will be sentenced on Nov. 21.

On Aug. 14, 2020, Joe Roland and Brown agreed to meet and discuss purchasing the car.

Brown drove the vehicle to Southlands Mall where Joe and Jossline Roland met him. According to police, Joe noticed issues with the car’s title while reviewing the vehicle and pending sale. Brown then drew a firearm and demanded the cash the couple brought to purchase the vehicle. Police reported that Brown then shot five times, killing both Joe and Jossline.

The couple has five surviving children who are all under 19 years old.

Brown stole approximately $3,000 and fled the scene, taking the stolen vehicle to the area of Havana Street and East Colfax Avenue, where he set it on fire.

“This defendant assumed a fake identity to lure this innocent couple into his snare, pretending to

be someone he wasn’t and to sell a car he didn’t own,” Chief Deputy District Attorney Garrik

Storgaard said. “He callously ended two innocent lives for a few thousand dollars and his selfish

actions created an unjustifiable risk to the community and displayed no regard for the value of

human life.”

Using computer records, investigators found Brown used a known email address to list the stolen vehicle online. He was arrested on Aug. 27, 2020 after a chase in Denver.

“This cowardly act of violence leaves five children without their parents,” District Attorney John

Kellner said. “I think about the back-to-school nights without their parents. The bedtime stories

never read. Words just can’t describe what this killer took away. He deserves to spend the rest of his life behind bars.”