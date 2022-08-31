State Patrol, transportation department issue Labor Day DUI warnings

Heather Willard

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4DnTJn_0hdBQn0n00
(Colorado Department of Transportation)

Heather Willard / NewsBreak Denver / Aug. 31, 2022

(Aurora, Colo.) The Colorado State Patrol named Labor Day the most dangerous holiday weekend due to the high rate of impaired driving that causes fatal or severe injury crashes. The transportation department will host a pop-up exhibit Friday to show residents the impact of a DUI arrest.

Labor Day is Monday, Sept. 5, and for many it is the last “hurrah” for summer. Thousands are expected to participate in camping trips, neighborhood barbecues or downtown festivities, often using personal vehicles to travel while impaired by substances.

According to the Colorado Department of Transportation, impaired drivers have killed 160 people in Colorado in 2022, which represents 36% of all traffic fatalities this year. Of the 78 traffic deaths that occurred during the Labor Day holiday weekend over the last 10 years in Colorado, 45% involved impaired driving, according to CDOT data.

In 2021, the Colorado State Patrol arrested 4,665 impaired drivers with over 35% of those occurring from May through August 2022.

“While alcohol continues to be the largest drug type impairing motorists on our roadways, as our agency refines our data collection troopers are seeing more types of drug combinations like a person using alcohol and marijuana on the rise,” said Patrol Chief Matthew C. Packard. “If you are planning a party, be a good host and ensure no one drives away impaired. If you are going out, plan for a sober ride.”

To help illustrate the high rate of DUI arrests and crashes, CDOT is hosting a pop-up exhibit at Stanley Marketplace in Aurora on Friday, Sept. 2, from 3-6 p.m. The exhibit will illustrate the lengthy process of a DUI arrest.

CDOT is maintaining its annual Labor Day DUI enforcement period Friday through Monday. To encourage safe rides in Denver, CDOT is partnering with Anheuser-Busch, Mothers Against Drunk Driving and Uber for the Decide to Ride campaign. The campaign asks people to leave their keys at home and take a sober ride. Uber discounts, to be shared in CDOT social media posts, will be available in Denver during the Labor Day holiday.

According to patrol data, major holidays ranked in order from most dangerous to least were:

  1. Labor Day
  2. Memorial Day
  3. Fourth of July
  4. Christmas Day
  5. New Year’s Day
  6. Thanksgiving Day

Fatalities on Colorado roads rose 50% since 2011 with over 700 deaths reported during 2021, according to CDOT data. Nearly 37% of those deaths involved an impaired driver. Since 2019, there has been a 44% increase in the number of fatalities involving an impaired driver.

Counties with the highest number of DUI case filings in 2021 were El Paso (3,616), Adams (2,817), Larimer (2,344), Jefferson (2,306), Denver (1,817) and Arapahoe (1,763).

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# labor day# road safety# colorado fatalities# dui deaths# labor day weekend

Comments / 3

Published by

Public safety reporter in DougCo, Denver metro. Previously: Pueblo Chieftain public safety reporter, Athens Messenger associate editor. Caffeine fiend, cat mom and lover of all things spooky.

Broomfield, CO
574 followers

More from Heather Willard

Highlands Ranch, CO

DougCo Sheriff’s Office warns older adults about targeted thefts in Highlands Ranch

(Geoffrey Crofte / Unsplash) Heather Willard / NewsBreak Denver / Sept. 6, 2022. (Highlands Ranch, Colo.) The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office warns older adults to remain vigilant while out shopping due to a rising number of reports of thieves targeting that demographic.

Read full story
4 comments
Douglas County, CO

DougCo announces early repavement of Daniels Park Road

Heather Willard / NewsBreak Denver / Sept. 2, 2022. (Castle Pines, Colo.) Douglas County drivers should plan extra travel time if they choose Daniels Park Road, as crews will begin paving work on Tuesday, Sept. 6 — ahead of schedule.

Read full story
Denver, CO

State patrol reports wrong-way DougCo DUI ahead of dangerous weekend

Heather Willard / NewsBreak Denver / Sept. 2, 2022. (Lone Tree, Colo.) Colorado State Trooper Bryan Muri’s cruiser sustained minor damage when he managed to stop a wrong-way vehicle on Aug. 30 just west of Interstate 25 on Colorado 470.

Read full story
4 comments
Aurora, CO

Aurora man convicted of killing couple who responded to online vehicle ad

(Velizar Ivanov / Unsplash) Heather Willard / NewsBreak Denver / Sept. 1, 2022. (Aurora, Colo.) An Arapahoe County jury convicted a 20-year-old Aurora man of killing a couple that responded to an online car ad.

Read full story
4 comments
Aurora, CO

Aurora man convicted, faces new charges after attacking victim during trial

(Tingey Injury Law Firm / Unsplash) Heather Willard / NewsBreak Denver / Aug. 30, 2022. (Aurora, Colo.) An Aurora man will be sentenced for a hit-and-run after a three-day trial, where he received additional charges after he attacked the victim while he testified.

Read full story
1 comments
Douglas County, CO

Feedback requested on Perry Park Road improvement project

(Douglas County Government) Heather Willard / NewsBreak Denver / Aug. 30, 2022. (Castle Rock, Colo.) Construction will begin on Sept. 26 on Perry Park Road to help improve its safety in light of a high number of single-vehicle crashes. The county recently launched a virtual open house to help inform residents about the project.

Read full story
1 comments
Highlands Ranch, CO

Poston Parkway Project crews issue plea to Firelight pedestrians

Heather Willard / NewsBreak Denver / Aug. 29, 2022. (Highlands Ranch, Colo.) Residents should continue to avoid the Chadsworth Avenue/Westgate Avenue intersection on Poston Parkway as crews approach the conclusion of the Highlands Ranch project.

Read full story
Colorado State

Colorado’s real-time call reporting program reveals thousands of DUI calls

(Samuele Errico Piccarini / Unsplash) Heather Willard / NewsBreak Denver / Aug. 29, 2022. (Douglas County, Colo.) For nearly a quarter century, Colorado motorists and road users have been able to dial *CSP (*277) to report suspected impaired drivers in real-time.

Read full story
3 comments
Castle Rock, CO

HardBeauty marks Overdose Awareness Day through education, community

(Anton Darius / Unsplash) Heather Willard / NewsBreak Denver / Aug. 26. 2022. (Castle Rock, Colo.) Over 107,600 U.S. residents died due to an overdose last year, according to the Center for Disease Control, and 71,238 of those deaths involved fentanyl.

Read full story
Douglas County, CO

DougCo Sheriff says county on track to record over 500 vehicle thefts in 2022

(Alessio Lane / Unsplash) Heather Willard / NewsBreak Denver / Aug. 26, 2022. (Douglas County, Colo.) Douglas County Sheriff Tony Spurlock hosted a Facebook live on the evening of Aug. 25 to address the rapid rate of motor vehicle thefts and an uptick of associated crimes.

Read full story
2 comments
Aurora, CO

Suspect arrested for trying to set pair on fire in hate-fueled Aurora attack

Aurora Police Department. Heather Willard / NewsBreak Denver / Aug. 25, 2022. (Aurora, Colo.) Aurora police arrested a man for allegedly attempting to light two people on fire at a gas station after he overheard them speaking Spanish on July 23, police said.

Read full story
1 comments
Arapahoe County, CO

Serious injury crash closes northbound Parker Road Thursday morning

(Arapahoe County Sheriff's Office) Heather Willard / NewsBreak Denver / Aug. 25, 2022. (Cherry Creek, Colo.) A crash involving an RTD bus and multiple vehicles closed the northbound lanes of South Parker Road Thursday morning.

Read full story
Colorado State

Prepare for closures this weekend for final I-70 lane shift

(Colorado Department of Transportation) Heather Willard / NewsBreak Denver / Aug. 25, 2022. (Aurora, Colo.)Four years after construction started on the $1.2 billion Central 70 Project, officials are planning a weekend closure of the interstate to facilitate a final lane shift before opening the corridor in its final, permanent alignment on Monday, Aug. 29.

Read full story
Douglas County, CO

DougCo Sheriff sets Q&A to discuss stolen vehicle trend

This truck was recovered on Aug. 22 in Parker.Douglas County Sheriff's Office. Heather Willard / NewsBreak Denver / Aug. 24, 2022. (Douglas County, Colo.) Douglas County Sheriff Tony Spurlock will answer questions about vehicle thefts during a Facebook live beginning at 7 p.m. on Aug. 25.

Read full story
2 comments
Douglas County, CO

Motorcycle deaths trend upward statewide, including DougCo

(Harley-Davidson / Unsplash) Heather Willard / NewsBreak Denver / Aug. 23, 2022. (Douglas County, Colo.) After record-setting motorcycle crash fatalities on Colorado roads in 2020 and a near-record year in 2021, motorcycle crash deaths are rising again across the state.

Read full story
Arvada, CO

Repeat child sex offender sentenced to 12 months in prison

(Matthew Ansley / Unsplash) Heather Willard / NewsBreak Denver / Aug. 22, 2022. (Douglas County, Colo.) A repeat sex offender will serve a year behind bars for exposing his genitals to a child in 2018.

Read full story
Castle Rock, CO

Castle Rock Fire and Rescue earns third international accreditation status

(Castle Rock Fire and Rescue) Heather Willard / NewsBreak Denver / Aug. 18, 2022. (Castle Rock, Colo.) Castle Rock Fire and Rescue was re-named an accredited agency this week – earning its place among 301 elite groups worldwide to achieve the status given by the Commission on Fire Accreditation International (CFAI) and the Center for Public Safety Excellence.

Read full story
1 comments
Douglas County, CO

DougCo law enforcement start heightened DUI enforcement today

(Colorado Department of Transportation) Heather Willard / NewsBreak Denver / Aug. 17, 2022. (Douglas County, Colo.) Douglas County has one of the lowest instances of impaired driving deaths in the state. To keep it that way, the county is planning heightened DUI alertness among officers starting today through Labor Day weekend.

Read full story
Larkspur, CO

Officials joust over how to reduce Renaissance Fest traffic jams

One of the 2022 Colorado Renaissance Festival’s noon parades.By Heather Willard. Heather Willard / NewsBreak Denver / Aug. 15, 2022. The Colorado Renaissance Festival has drawn visitors to the Tudor-style-village theme park in Larkspur for decades — but now neighbors are jousting with organizers about traffic and congestion in the area.

Read full story
1 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy