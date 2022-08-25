Suspect arrested for trying to set pair on fire in hate-fueled Aurora attack

Heather Willard / NewsBreak Denver / Aug. 25, 2022

(Aurora, Colo.) Aurora police arrested a man for allegedly attempting to light two people on fire at a gas station after he overheard them speaking Spanish on July 23, police said.

The case was deemed a hate crime.

On Aug. 24, Riny Kosam, 28, was arrested by the Aurora Police Department’s Direct Action Response Team for bias-motivated charges, including the intention to cause bodily injury and property damage and to place both victims in fear.

According to police, Kosam entered the Rocket Gas Station at 1100 South Havana St. at about 11 p.m. on July 23 and confronted two customers who were speaking Spanish. Police allege the suspect told the other customers they “don’t belong here,” and followed them to their car.

Kosam then allegedly sprayed the victims with gasoline and looked for a lighter to set them ablaze. He also allegedly threw a rock through the back window of the victims’ vehicle and stole their keys.

Kosam is facing two felonies and several misdemeanor charges:

Bias-motivated bodily injury, a felony

Robbery, a felony

Bias-motivated property damage

Two counts of placing a victim in fear through bias-motivated crime

Physical harassment

Two counts of verbal harassment

Assault resulting in reckless injury

Trespassing in a motor vehicle

Criminal mischief

Driving under an alcohol-related restraint

Kosam appeared in Arapahoe County Court on Aug. 25, where the judge set a $150,000 cash or surety bond. He is scheduled to appear for a preliminary hearing at 1:30 p.m. Sept. 29.