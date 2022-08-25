Serious injury crash closes northbound Parker Road Thursday morning

Heather Willard / NewsBreak Denver / Aug. 25, 2022

(Cherry Creek, Colo.) A crash involving an RTD bus and multiple vehicles closed the northbound lanes of South Parker Road Thursday morning .

The Arapahoe County Sheriff’s Office reported serious injuries from the crash, and Aurora Police, South Metro Fire Rescue and Colorado State Patrol troopers responded.

An RTD public information officer said the agency is unaware of the extent of injuries as of 8:15 a.m. At about the same time, the Arapahoe County Sheriff’s Office announced the South Parker northbound lanes reopened.

Drivers should use alternate routes as the state patrol investigates the crash.