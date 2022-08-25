Prepare for closures this weekend for final I-70 lane shift

Heather Willard / NewsBreak Denver / Aug. 25, 2022

(Aurora, Colo.) Four years after construction started on the $1.2 billion Central 70 Project, officials are planning a weekend closure of the interstate to facilitate a final lane shift before opening the corridor in its final, permanent alignment on Monday, Aug. 29.

Westbound Interstate 70 will be closed between I-270 and Brighton Boulevard from 10 p.m. Friday, Aug. 26 through 5 a.m., Aug. 29. A detour will take drivers north on I-270 to eastbound I-76, continuing onto I-25 south and exiting back onto westbound I-70.

The on-ramps to westbound I-70 between Quebec Street and Brighton Boulevard will be closed during the weekend as well.

The closure allows crews to remove the temporary barrier between eastbound and westbound traffic from the westbound bore of the tunnel. They will then place the final layer of asphalt on the westbound lanes to reopen by Monday morning.

Express lane testing will continue over the next few months and will continue to open in phases.

“We want to thank the traveling public for their patience as this monumental project nears completion,” said Bob Hays, CDOT Central 70 project director.

The project will be mostly completed by the end of the year. After this lane shift is complete, the remaining work includes completing construction of 46th South Avenue between York Street and Brighton Boulevard, finishing the public park over the interstate, and wrapping up final touches.

Drivers should anticipate crews being on the interstate as they finish punch list items.

Full closure of westbound I-70 between I-270 and Brighton Boulevard from 10 p.m., Friday, Aug. 26, to 5 a.m., Monday, Aug. 29