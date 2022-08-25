DougCo Sheriff sets Q&A to discuss stolen vehicle trend

This truck was recovered on Aug. 22 in Parker. Douglas County Sheriff's Office

Heather Willard / NewsBreak Denver / Aug. 24, 2022

(Douglas County, Colo.) Douglas County Sheriff Tony Spurlock will answer questions about vehicle thefts during a Facebook live beginning at 7 p.m. on Aug. 25.

The event’s discussion will center on stolen cars and associated crimes. According to the agency, many of the stolen vehicles found by Douglas County deputies are not simply taken for a “joyride,” but are instead used to facilitate other crimes, such as selling drugs and possession of weapons.

At 1:20 a.m. Aug. 22, a deputy patrolling in Parker located a suspicious vehicle and observed someone exit from the driver’s seat. The deputy determined the truck was stolen, and that the driver wasn’t the owner.

The driver was detained, although he resisted and kicked the deputies in their chests and faces, according to the sheriff’s office.

After securing the suspect and searching the truck, deputies found evidence of fentanyl pills, several financial devices (such as credit cards) not associated with the suspect and handgun ammo.

Stevan Ramsey, 32, is scheduled to appear for a return filing of charges in the Douglas County Courthouse on Aug. 26.

He faces charges of motor vehicle theft, assault on a peace officer, possession of four or more financial devices belonging to others, ID theft with intent to use, possession of a controlled substance, resisting arrest and obstructing a peace officer. He is being held in the Douglas County Detention Facility on a $25,000 cash or surety bond.

Vehicle thefts are common, according to Deputy Cocha Heyden, Douglas County Sheriff’s Office public information officer. Stolen vehicles were on the rise in 2021, with 444 stolen motor vehicle reports, up from 351 in 2020.

As of June 1, 2022, 193 such reports were made in Douglas County. Narcotic violations, drug paraphernalia and destruction of property were named the top three associated crimes, according to Colorado Crime Statistics.

During the Facebook live, Spurlock will address the trend and explain the risk to the Douglas County community.