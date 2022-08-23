Motorcycle deaths trend upward statewide, including DougCo

Heather Willard / NewsBreak Denver / Aug. 23, 2022

(Douglas County, Colo.) After record-setting motorcycle crash fatalities on Colorado roads in 2020 and a near-record year in 2021, motorcycle crash deaths are rising again across the state.

By Aug. 12, 89 motorcyclists had been killed on Colorado roads — a 7% increase from this time last year, when approximately 83 people had died in motorcycle crashes, according to the Colorado Department of Transportation.

Douglas County has also seen an uptick, with three motorcycle fatalities reported so far this year, according to Douglas County Sheriff’s Office Sgt. Jeff Burke.

In 2021, there were 137 motorcyclists killed across the state which accounted for 20% of all traffic fatalities. Most riders were not wearing helmets and 15 of those fatalities happened in El Paso county, CDOT reported. 2020 was the deadliest year on record with 140 motorcyclists killed that year.

By Aug. 23, 2021, there had only been two fatalities in the county, accounting for 33% of total fatal crashes, according to Burke. However in 2022, the deaths account for 75% of fatal crashes. Proximate causes for every motorcycle fatality in 2021 and 2022 has been the motorcyclists, Burke added.

Nearby El Paso County has the most motorcycle crash deaths of any Colorado county, with 17 motorcyclists killed since the start of the year. According to CDOT, 36% of motorcyclists are killed in crashes that happen on weekends. The deadliest day of the week for motorcyclists is Saturday.

Burke said the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office first and foremost recommends motorcyclists be unimpaired by alcohol, marijuana or any other substance.

“Motorcyclists should monitor their speed and operate within the posted speed limits at all times,” Burke continued. “Motorcyclists should not ride beyond their abilities and ensure proper weight distribution. Having a passenger on your motorcycle affects the weight distribution of the motorcycle as well as the handling and maneuverability – care should be given when operating a motorcycle with a passenger, especially when it is new or unfamiliar to the operator.”

He also stressed that motorcyclists and their riders should always wear helmets and protective clothing.

“Without a helmet, motorcyclists are vulnerable on our roads and survivability goes down substantially,” said Darrell Lingk, CDOT’s Highway Safety Office director.

The Colorado State Patrol helps riders develop skills through the Motorcycle Operator Safety Training course. More information is available at comost.com .

CDOT also instructs car and truck drivers to use caution around motorcycles, including checking blind spots and using extra care at intersections since motorcycles can be hard to see. Officials also recommend not following motorcycles too closely.