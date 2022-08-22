Repeat child sex offender sentenced to 12 months in prison

Heather Willard / NewsBreak Denver / Aug. 22, 2022

(Douglas County, Colo.) A repeat sex offender will serve a year behind bars for exposing his genitals to a child in 2018.

Zachary Howard, 35, of Arvada, was sentenced on Friday, Aug. 19, by 18th Judicial District Chief Judge Patricia Herron to serve 12 months in the Colorado Department of Corrections for a class one petty offense of public indecency/genital exposure. In addition, Howard was sentenced to 15 months for violating his felony bail conditions — however, the sentence was offset by 455 days already served.

Howard pleaded guilty to the charges on March 3.

According to an arrest affidavit issued in July 2018, Douglas County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a sex offense report by a juvenile for an incident in May 2018. The juvenile reported the neighbor, Howard, asked to play hide-and-seek, then pulled his pants down when it was time for the juvenile to find him.

According to the court records, the juvenile told authorities Howard had shown his genitals four or five times throughout the day.

At the time, Howard was restricted from spending time alone with any child under 18, including his own, through a court protective order out of Arapahoe County. The juvenile’s guardian was unaware of this restriction until notified by Howard’s girlfriend/ex-wife.

Howard was also arrested on April 2, 2018, for picking up his son from daycare and violating the protection order. He was sentenced to 12 months in the Department of Corrections, which was offset by 365 days served.