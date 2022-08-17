DougCo law enforcement start heightened DUI enforcement today

Heather Willard / NewsBreak Denver / Aug. 17, 2022

(Douglas County, Colo.) Douglas County has one of the lowest instances of impaired driving deaths in the state. To keep it that way, the county is planning heightened DUI alertness among officers starting today through Labor Day weekend.

So far this year, 140 people have been killed on Colorado roads by drivers who were suspected to be impaired, accounting for 37% of all traffic deaths. This is an increase from the 137 deaths reported by the end of July 2021. In DougCo, there have been two road fatalities this year involving suspected impaired drivers.

“There’s no margin for error when you’re driving,” said Col. Matthew Packard, Colorado State Patrol chief. “Your reaction time and ability to stay in your lane are impacted by consuming alcohol or drugs. Make the choice to do the right thing and plan ahead for a sober ride.”

Three of Douglas County’s direct neighbors — Jefferson (11 fatalities), Arapahoe (9) and El Paso (14) counties — are among the top five counties in the state for impaired driving fatalities. Rounding out the top five were Adams County (15) and Denver County (14).

Throughout 2021, 12 people were killed in Douglas County by impaired drivers.

Increased saturation patrols are intended to remove impaired drivers from the roads through Labor Day, which is typically one of the busiest travel weekends, according to AAA data .

The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office and Lone Tree Police Department have announced plans to participate in the annual Labor Day Blitz. A full list of participating agencies can be found on the Colorado Department of Transportation’s website .

DUI enforcement led to 655 arrests on Colorado roads this summer. During last year’s Labor Day DUI enforcement efforts, law enforcement arrested 542 impaired drivers.

“There are many options you can choose instead of getting behind the wheel impaired, but it takes planning and accountability,” said Darrell Lingk, CDOT’s Office of Transportation safety director. “Call a friend or loved one, or use a rideshare service. Just don’t drive when you’re drinking or using cannabis — your safety and the safety of others depends on the decisions you make.”