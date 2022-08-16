Larkspur, CO

Officials joust over how to reduce Renaissance Fest traffic jams

Heather Willard

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2eBaMl_0hJPiwiA00
One of the 2022 Colorado Renaissance Festival’s noon parades.By Heather Willard

Heather Willard / NewsBreak Denver / Aug. 15, 2022

(Larkspur, Colo.) Eat, drink and be wary!

The Colorado Renaissance Festival has drawn visitors to the Tudor-style-village theme park in Larkspur for decades — but now neighbors are jousting with organizers about traffic and congestion in the area.

Thousands descend on the town of Larkspur to attend the festival each summer (the 2022 season ended Aug. 7) and crowds mean traffic – and many drivers are taking alternate routes on backroads to avoid congestion.

This year and last, the DougCo sheriff’s office posted signs at key intersections in the neighborhood to divert motorists to main roads. But continued reports of speeding, traffic and parking in the unincorporated neighborhoods are causing officials to consider mitigation efforts.

Traffic data was collected on Eagle Road north of Silverheels Drive in 2021 and 2022 and shows the second to last weekend of the festival traffic was significantly higher for both years. During a typical weekday and non-event weekend, traffic on Eagle Road is between 300 and 400 vehicles per day, according to the Douglas County Traffic Division data. During festival weekends, anywhere between 200 and almost 2,000 cars were counted on the road.

The data also shows 85% of drivers drove 30 miles per hour in a 25 mph zone during the peak weekend of July 30. During weekdays and non-event weekends, 85% of cars clocked in at 33 mph.

On Monday, Aug. 15, the Douglas County Commissioners and Larkspur Mayor Sherilyn West met to discuss next steps. Ultimately, the two municipalities are seeking to meet with Jim Paradise, the festival director, and discuss additional private parking options, bringing on additional officers to police illegal parking and adding transportation to the event..

“People get tired of sitting in traffic,” West said, “so they just pull up and park wherever they are.”

She noted some motorists parked as far as the Larkspur Community Park.

Some ideas suggested were:

  • Permitting temporary gates
  • Having officers at key locations to restrict access during peak event times (9 a.m. to 1 p.m.).
  • Limiting the number of event tickets sold
  • Expanding onsite parking
  • Widening Spruce Mountain Road
  • Widening Perry Park Avenue
  • Prohibiting parking in neighborhoods
  • Providing offsite parking and shuttle service
  • Creating a permit parking district

# renaissance festival# colorado renaissance festival# traffic jam# rural traffic# larkspur

