18th District Attorney’s Office brings back in-person Citizen’s Academy

Heather Willard

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3oy9QK_0hDZerj700
(James McGilvrey / Unsplash

Heather Willard / NewsBreak Denver / Aug. 11, 2022

(Arapahoe County, Colo.) How does a district attorney’s office help victims? How do criminal cases advance through the courts, and how do prosecutors solve cold cases?

Citizens of Elbert, Douglas, Arapahoe and Lincoln counties can explore these topics and more in the 18th Judicial District’s Citizen’s Academy, which is back in person this year for the first time since the start of the pandemic.

The seven-week, free course at the Arapahoe County Courthouse in Centennial provides a look at every facet of the 18th Judicial District Attorney’s Office through seven weeks of three-hour evening increments led by prosecutors who directly oversee the subject matter they are discussing.

Applications are now open, but must be submitted by the deadline of Aug. 26 — participants will be given a background check, and accepted applicants will be given additional information approximately a week before classes start on Sept. 15.

Jamie Sorrells, the office’s director of consumer fraud protection, is organizing the academy.

“We’re thrilled that it’s back in-person,” Sorrells said. “There’s just something about being in-person when it comes to communicating and an open dialogue.”

Topics to be covered include:

  • Criminal justice system overview
  • Misdemeanors and traffic charges
  • Felonies
  • Jail intake
  • Juvenile justice and diversion prosecution
  • Victim services, witnesses and compensation
  • Economic crimes
  • Crime scene investigation
  • Cold cases and investigations
  • Special victims unit and human trafficking
  • Organized crime unit
  • Domestic violence
  • And the anatomy of a trial

“[T]he last session will be at the Arapahoe County Courthouse, and we’ll go into a courtroom,” Sorrells said. “We’ll talk about all the other aspects of a trial within a courtroom and really pull all the pieces together.”

A certificate of completion given to attendees who complete sessions. Applications are available at da18.org/community-outreach/citizens-academy for download. Questions can be addressed to jsorrells@da18.state.co.us.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# district attorneys office# citizens academy# denver metro attorney# denver justice# denver citizens

Comments / 0

Published by

Public safety reporter in DougCo, Denver metro. Previously: Pueblo Chieftain public safety reporter, Athens Messenger associate editor. Caffeine fiend, cat mom and lover of all things spooky.

Broomfield, CO
522 followers

More from Heather Willard

Douglas County, CO

Pilot identified in Tuesday’s deadly single-engine plane crash

(South Metro Fire Rescue) Heather Willard / NewsBreak Denver / Aug. 10, 2022. (Centennial, Colo.) A single-engined light plane crashed in Douglas County on Tuesday, Aug. 9, killing its sole occupant shortly after taking off from Centennial Airport.

Read full story

Thousands attend DougCo National Night Out events

(Castle Rock, Colo.) National Night Out is an annual event meant to strengthen community-police relations – and this year’s events may have been even more vital to Douglas County law enforcement than in years past given the national trend of officers leaving the profession.

Read full story
Colorado State

Two judges to retire from Colorado’s 18th Judicial District Court

Elizabeth Weishaupl and Frederick Martinez.Colorado's 18th Judicial Court. (Douglas County, Colo.) Two 18th Judicial District Court judges have announced their retirements on Jan. 10, 2023, creating two judgeship vacancies that will be eventually voted upon by residents of the district.

Read full story

Jury convicts Aurora man of killing, dumping ex-girlfriend’s body

Andrew Condon, 29, of Aurora.Arapahoe County Sheriff’s Office. (Aurora, Colo.) A jury convicted an Aurora man of killing his ex-girlfriend, LaBrea Jackson, in 2018. Andrew Condon, 29, will be sentenced on Nov. 10 in the 18th Judicial District for second-degree murder, tampering with a body, motor vehicle theft, assault, burglary and menacing with a weapon.

Read full story
5 comments
Douglas County, CO

DougCo Sheriff warns vehicle thefts help power other crimes

(Englewood, Colo.) Douglas County Sheriff’s deputies arrested a man on July 31 for various charges, including possession of fentanyl pills and obstructing a peace officer, stemming from a stolen vehicle report.

Read full story
5 comments
Highlands Ranch, CO

Traffic shifts planned for Poston Parkway project in Highland Ranch

Douglas County Government. (Highlands Ranch, Colo.) Residents of the Firelight community in Highlands Ranch will see new traffic patterns this week at the intersection of Chadsworth Ave./Westgate Ave. on Poston Parkway.

Read full story
Castle Rock, CO

Castle Rock’s Dirt Jumps and Donuts provides fun for the next generation

(Castle Rock Police Department) Heather Willard / NewsBreak Denver / July 29, 2022. (Castle Rock, Colo.) For five years, daredevils and cops meet in Rhyolite Park to race down dirt trails, test their mettle on jumps and connect over free doughnuts.

Read full story
Douglas County, CO

DougCo officials lift fire restrictions after rain, thunderstorms

(National Weather Service) Heather Willard / NewsBreak Denver / July 28, 2022. (Douglas County, Colo.) Following thunderstorms leading to flooding across the Denver Metro area, Douglas County Sheriff Tony Spurlock rescinded the Stage 1 fire restrictions for the county issued on April 21.

Read full story
Aurora, CO

Jury convicts Aurora man of child abuse, drug possession

(Tingey Injury Law Firm / Unsplash) Heather Willard / NewsBreak Denver / July 28, 2022. (Aurora, Colo.) Antonio Espinosa-Tovar, 29, faces up to 20 years in prison, in addition to possible fines, after a jury convicted him on Wednesday of child abuse and possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute, both felonies.

Read full story
Lone Tree, CO

Lone Tree police report violent crime rise mirrors national, statewide trends

Heather Willard / NewsBreak Denver / July 27, 2022. (Lone Tree, Colo.) Lone Tree Police report a rise in violent and property crimes, including assault and theft, from 2020 to 2021, which mirrors higher crime stats in Colorado and nationwide, Lone Tree Police Chief Kirk Wilson said.

Read full story
4 comments
Franktown, CO

Franktown double homicide case set for January trial

Heather Willard / NewsBreak Denver / July 26, 2022. (Castle Rock, Colo.) The trial for a former Castle Rock Department of Water employee is scheduled for early next year when he will face charges of killing his sister and her boyfriend in February this year.

Read full story
1 comments
Castle Rock, CO

Castle Rock police report “swatting” incident Monday morning

(Scott Rodgerson / Unsplash) Heather Willard / NewsBreak Denver / July 25, 2022. (Castle Rock, Colo.) The Castle Rock Police Department received a call to its non-emergency department number early July 25 regarding a shooting in the area of Eaton Street and Plum Creek Parkway.

Read full story
8 comments
Douglas County, CO

Creative recruiting, incentives boost DougCo Sheriff’s Office staffing

DougCo Sheriff Tony Spurlock speaks to cadets of Highlands Ranch Law Enforcement Training Facility Academy Class #15.Douglas County Sheriff's Office. Heather Willard / NewsBreak Denver / July 21, 2022.

Read full story
Douglas County, CO

Weather service issues flood warning for parts of DougCo

Heather Willard / NewsBreak Denver / July 20, 2022. (Douglas County, Colo.) Meteorologists predict monsoonal rains Wednesday afternoon could cause moderate flooding in central Colorado, including Douglas and other Front Range foothill counties.

Read full story
1 comments
Douglas County, CO

Douglas County Coroner IDs stabbing homicide victim

Heather Willard / NewsBreak Denver / July 19, 2022. (Castle Rock, Colo.) The Douglas County Coroner’s Office identified Joshua Schnell, 37, of Aurora, as the man stabbed to death on July 17 in Castle Rock.

Read full story
Castle Rock, CO

Castle Rock police arrest suspect in stabbing homicide

Jason Menton, courtesy Castle Rock Police. Heather Willard / NewsBreak Denver / July 18, 2022. (Castle Rock, Colo.) Castle Rock police arrested a man suspected of stabbing an individual to death Sunday night near the intersection of East Allen Street and Alexander Place.

Read full story
1 comments
Highlands Ranch, CO

Final ‘Coffee with a Cop’ summer series event scheduled in Highlands Ranch

Heather Willard / NewsBreak Denver / July 15, 2022. (Highlands Ranch, Colo.) The fourth “Coffee with a Cop” of the summer in Highlands Ranch is scheduled for 8-10 a.m. on July 20.

Read full story
Englewood, CO

New traffic pattern starts Monday for DougCo residents commuting to Meridian

Heather Willard / NewsBreak Denver / July 15, 2022. (Englewood, Colo.) Traffic could be slower on Lincoln Avenue as drivers adjust to a new traffic alignment, beginning at 6 a.m. on July 18.

Read full story
Castle Rock, CO

Arrest affidavit details years of child abuse by ex-Taekwondo instructor

Heather Willard / NewsBreak Denver / July 14, 2022. (Douglas County, Colo.) An arrest affidavit for a former childcare provider in Castle Rock and Aurora provides details on the investigation conducted by Castle Rock police detectives, Aurora Police and the United States Secret Service.

Read full story
Parker, CO

Parker police seek applications for upcoming Citizen’s Academy

(Parker, Colo.) Residents near Parker can apply for the fall Citizen’s Police Academy, scheduled for 6-9 p.m. Thursdays from Aug. 4 through Nov. 10. Participants will experience Parker Police Department operations and services.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy