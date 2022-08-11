18th District Attorney’s Office brings back in-person Citizen’s Academy

Heather Willard / NewsBreak Denver / Aug. 11, 2022

(Arapahoe County, Colo.) How does a district attorney’s office help victims? How do criminal cases advance through the courts, and how do prosecutors solve cold cases?

Citizens of Elbert, Douglas, Arapahoe and Lincoln counties can explore these topics and more in the 18th Judicial District’s Citizen’s Academy, which is back in person this year for the first time since the start of the pandemic.

The seven-week, free course at the Arapahoe County Courthouse in Centennial provides a look at every facet of the 18th Judicial District Attorney’s Office through seven weeks of three-hour evening increments led by prosecutors who directly oversee the subject matter they are discussing.

Applications are now open, but must be submitted by the deadline of Aug. 26 — participants will be given a background check, and accepted applicants will be given additional information approximately a week before classes start on Sept. 15.

Jamie Sorrells, the office’s director of consumer fraud protection, is organizing the academy.

“We’re thrilled that it’s back in-person,” Sorrells said. “There’s just something about being in-person when it comes to communicating and an open dialogue.”

Topics to be covered include:

Criminal justice system overview

Misdemeanors and traffic charges

Felonies

Jail intake

Juvenile justice and diversion prosecution

Victim services, witnesses and compensation

Economic crimes

Crime scene investigation

Cold cases and investigations

Special victims unit and human trafficking

Organized crime unit

Domestic violence

And the anatomy of a trial

“[T]he last session will be at the Arapahoe County Courthouse, and we’ll go into a courtroom,” Sorrells said. “We’ll talk about all the other aspects of a trial within a courtroom and really pull all the pieces together.”