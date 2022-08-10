Pilot identified in Tuesday’s deadly single-engine plane crash

Heather Willard

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3iUiw2_0hC1KeIs00
(South Metro Fire Rescue)

Heather Willard / NewsBreak Denver / Aug. 10, 2022

(Centennial, Colo.) A single-engined light plane crashed in Douglas County on Tuesday, Aug. 9, killing its sole occupant shortly after taking off from Centennial Airport.

James Shumway, 57, of Parker, was identified by the Douglas County Coroner’s Office as the plane’s pilot and sole occupant. An autopsy has been scheduled.

According to the National Transportation Safety Board, the Cessna 182Q crashed minutes after it took off from runway 10 at approximately 12:50 p.m. The crash was reported to South Metro Fire Rescue by 12:52 p.m.

According to the South Metro Fire Rescue, the plane crashed in an open field and did not spark a fire, although fuel was spilled.

The National Transportation Safety Board has sent an investigator for an on-scene investigation. A preliminary report with some additional information will be released in roughly two weeks, but a full investigation could take a year or more, according to the safety board’s public information officers.

# deadly plane crash# single engine plane crash# douglas county death# plane fatality# colorado death

