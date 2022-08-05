Get behind the wheel of first responder vehicles at free Castle Rock Touch-A-Truck event

Heather Willard / NewsBreak Denver / Aug. 5, 2022

(Castle Rock, Colo.) Castle Rock’s first responders are inviting kids and their families to get up close to a range of emergency vehicles for free on Saturday, Aug. 20, during the 6th Annual Touch-A-Truck event.

Police cruisers, fire engines, ambulances and helicopters are among some of the vehicles expected this year – as well as buses and other specialized vehicles used in Castle Rock and surrounding areas. The U.S. Army is also expected to bring in trucks from Fort Carson.

The family-centered event will be held at the Douglas County Fairgrounds from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. The first hour of the event will be focused on providing a relaxed, sound-sensitive experience for kids with sensory issues, or anyone who doesn’t care for loud noises.

Admission to the event is free. Food vendors will also be on site.

“This event really showcases what makes Douglas County and Castle Rock so special,” Castle Rock Police Commander Mark Galvan said.

“Year after year, companies and organizations from around the region donate their time to educate our community on the various vehicles they see. We’re so grateful for their ongoing partnerships.”

Touch-A-Truck events allow kids to experience emergency and specialty vehicles before an emergency situation arises, hoping to quell anxieties that the sight and sound of emergency vehicles might trigger while also answering questions for curious youngsters.

Operators of the vehicles will be on-hand to answer questions as well as demonstrate operations of the vehicle.