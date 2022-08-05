Suspect who tried to set pair on fire in hate-fueled Aurora attack still on the loose

Aurora Police Department.

Heather Willard / NewsBreak Denver / Aug. 5, 2022

(Aurora, Colo.) Aurora police are still searching for a man who allegedly tried to light two people on fire at a gas station after he overheard them speaking Spanish in a hate-fueled attack, police said.

The suspect is described by police as 20- to 25-years old, between 5’ 6” to 5’ 9” and of Asian or Hispanic descent.

The suspect entered the Rocket Gas Station at 1100 South Havana St. at about 11 p.m. on July 23, and confronted two customers who were speaking Spanish, police said. Police allege the suspect told the other customers they “don’t belong here,” followed them to their car.

He then allegedly sprayed the victims with gasoline and looked for a lighter to set them ablaze. He also allegedly threw a rock through the back window of the victims’ vehicle and stole their keys.

Detectives are investigating this as a bias-motivated crime.

On Aug. 5, police confirmed there have been no updates on this case and no further details regarding the vehicle type or suspect’s identity are currently available.