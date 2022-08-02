Traffic shifts planned for Poston Parkway project in Highland Ranch

Heather Willard / NewsBreak Denver / Aug. 2, 2022

(Highlands Ranch, Colo.) Residents of the Firelight community in Highlands Ranch will see new traffic patterns this week at the intersection of Chadsworth Ave./Westgate Ave. on Poston Parkway.

The changes start Thursday, after adding landscaping and new pavement markings.

The new traffic pattern will include reopening traffic to Wildcat Reserve Parkway at the Chadsworth Avenue/Westgate Avenue intersection; however, Wildcat Reserve Parkway will be closed at Pemberly Avenue. There will be no direct access to Grig’s Road during this phase of construction.

Crews will work on the southern lanes of Chadsworth Avenue first, moving toward Pemberly Avenue.

From Aug. 1-4, landscaping crews plan to complete curb/sidewalk drain installations, irrigation repairs and sod installation. Additionally, contractors will look at corrective items before school begins on Aug. 8 for the Douglas County School District.

The project will replace the roadway with all new concrete, and supply restrictions have impacted how much work can be done in a week.