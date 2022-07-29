Castle Rock’s Dirt Jumps and Donuts provides fun for the next generation

(Castle Rock Police Department)

Heather Willard / NewsBreak Denver / July 29, 2022

(Castle Rock, Colo.) For five years, daredevils and cops meet in Rhyolite Park to race down dirt trails, test their mettle on jumps and connect over free doughnuts.

Castle Rock police host Dirt Jumps and Donuts, an event for area kids, periodically from 6-8 p.m. Thursdays.

The event was created by Castle Rock Police Department’s Community Partnership Unit in 2017 to build relationships with the next generation while actively participating in fun activities.

The School Resource Unit officers began to join the group regularly in 2021.

“Our Community Partnership officers are bike certified through the International Police Mountain Bike Association,” said Seth Morrissey, a Castle Rock police officer. “Dirt Jumps and Donuts gives us the chance to have fun with Castle Rock’s youth and bond over our passion for biking – and donuts. We also have an opportunity to teach some of them how to safely ride on trails.”

The July 26 Dirt Jumps and Donuts drew an estimated 75 kids.

At one point, the event was planned every second and fourth Thursday of the month, weather permitting. However, the schedule was disrupted and now events are announced a couple of days in advance on the Castle Rock social media pages.

The Donut House on Wilcox Street provides the doughnuts. Participants must bring their own bikes, helmets and water.