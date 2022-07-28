Jury convicts Aurora man of child abuse, drug possession

Heather Willard / NewsBreak Denver / July 28, 2022

(Aurora, Colo.) Antonio Espinosa-Tovar, 29, faces up to 20 years in prison, in addition to possible fines, after a jury convicted him on Wednesday of child abuse and possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute, both felonies.

In May 2021, Espinosa-Tovar lived with his girlfriend and her two children. During this time, the 3-year-old was brought to Children’s Hospital for medical attention after ingesting an unknown opioid , which spurred a police investigation.

Toxicology tests confirmed the child had ingested fentanyl. Medical staff stabilized the child after administering three doses of Naloxone.

After searching Espinosa-Tovar’s home, investigators found three bags on a shelf containing 71 Oxycodone pills laced with fentanyl.

Espinosa-Tovar told investigators he sold pills to make money while he was unemployed. He also said he knew the child had taken the drug after he found half a pill on the floor.

Espinosa-Tovar’s trial began July 25 in the 18th Judicial District. The jury returned the guilty verdict 1 p.m. Wednesday.

“We very much would like to thank the jury for recognizing the very dangerous situation that this child was placed in,” said Lauren Knapp, 18th Judicial District Deputy Attorney, in a press release.

Espinosa-Tovar will be sentenced at 8:30 a.m. on Sept. 8. He’s being held in the Arapahoe County Detention Center and faces charges in three cases out of Denver County. The charges range from possession of a controlled substance to motor vehicle theft and burglary.

District Attorney John Kellner applauded the case's outcome.

“We’re grateful that this 3-year-old child was able to recover following Mr. Espinosa Tovar’s reckless actions,” Kellner said.

“While this situation could have ended in tragedy, this man must be held accountable for putting innocent lives in danger. He made a careless choice to leave this deadly poison in a residence where young children were staying.”