Franktown double homicide case set for January trial

Casey Devol 18th Judicial District Court

Heather Willard / NewsBreak Denver / July 26, 2022

(Castle Rock, Colo.) The trial for a former Castle Rock Department of Water employee is scheduled for early next year when he will face charges of killing his sister and her boyfriend in February this year.

Casey Devol, 30, is charged with the murders of Jessica Mitchell, 32, and Bryan Todd Gray, 34. The couple was found dead of suspected gunshot wounds on Feb. 8 in a garage next to their home on Russellville Road, located in an unincorporated area of Douglas County called Franktown.

A nine-day trial will begin on Jan. 23 in the 18th Judicial District Court. However, court schedules remain flush with cases after court restrictions from COVID-19 resulted in delays across the state, which means the trial could be rescheduled.

Devol has a chance to enter a plea during a status conference scheduled for Sept. 23 at 3 p.m. He faces two felony charges of first-degree murder and felony animal cruelty. The 18th Judicial District Attorney’s Office also filed sentence enhancements regarding violent crime resulting in death and weapon use.

According to the arrest affidavit, someone looking for Gray found the victims. A court document says the house was ransacked and an officer said a pry bar was lying on Mitchell.

Surveillance footage also shows a white male with a long bushy beard and hair, associated with a dark colored truck, carrying handguns and a long gun into the garage. An individual tipped off officers that Devol and Mitchell had a contentious relationship, causing investigators to study his appearance and whereabouts. His vehicle was called an exact match and his appearance matched the video-taped suspect, according to the arrest affidavit.