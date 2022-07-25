One I-25 lane southbound remains open after trailer disconnect leads to crash

Heather Willard / NewsBreak Denver / July 25, 2022

(Castle Pines, Colo.) South Metro Fire Rescue and the Colorado State Patrol’s Castle Rock troop responded to a crash between a semi-truck and a silver sedan that caused one adult to be extracted from the wreckage.

The crash was first reported at about 12:20 p.m. Monday on Interstate 25, slightly north of Castle Pines in the southbound lanes. According to the responding agencies’ report, one adult was transported to the nearest hospital with severe injuries, and another adult sustained minor injuries and was not transported.

According to South Metro Fire Rescue, the semi-truck’s trailer disconnected from its cab. The trailer broke open and spilled rolling storage racks onto the highway.

As of 1 p.m. July 25, one traffic lane was open southbound. Northbound lanes remained open throughout the incident.