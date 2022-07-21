DougCo homeless population count rises nearly 50% in 2022

Heather Willard

(Naomi August / Unsplash)

Heather Willard / NewsBreak Denver / July 21, 2022

(Douglas County, Colo.) The Metro Denver Homeless Initiative released the preliminary data from the 2022 annual point-in-time count, showing a 25-person increase in Douglas County — about 47% higher than in 2020.

The count shows homelessness nationally on a single night, Jan. 24, 2022, and an overall increase of 784 individuals from pre-pandemic levels in the Denver Metro area. The U.S. Office of Housing and Urban Development will verify the data before releasing details.

“(F)or planning purposes, it is important to share the overall sheltered and unsheltered count for the region,” said Dr. Jamie Rife, Homeless Initiative Executive Director. A second data phase will be released later this summer.

The count included both those staying in a shelter and outdoors this year, for a total of 78 individuals in Douglas County — up from 53 counted in 2021. This is a 47.2% increase and the third highest gain rate reported in the region, which includes Adams, Arapahoe, Aurora, Boulder, Broomfield, Denver, Douglas and Jefferson counties.

Broomfield increased by 230.8% (from 26 to 86) and Arapahoe, which includes Aurora numbers, increased by 105.3% (from 245 in 2020 to 503 this year).

Due to COVID-19, there was no count of individuals staying outdoors in 2021.

During the January 2020 count, six weeks before the pandemic, there were 6,104 people counted experiencing homelessness in the seven-county region. This year, 6,888 people were counted, or a 12.8% increase. For those staying in shelters, the number remained relatively consistent between 2020 and 2022 with 4,534 and 4,815 respectively.

Unsheltered homelessness increased regionally, with pre-pandemic levels in 2020 at 1,561 and this year’s count locating 2,073 individuals staying outdoors. In Douglas County, that number rose from 13 unsheltered individuals in 2020 to 50 this year — a 285% increase.

“The point-in-time (count) is a snapshot of homelessness on a single night with numerous variables such as weather, count participation, volunteer engagement, and a variety of other factors,” said Rife.

“While this count can help us understand homelessness on a single night, getting to a place where we have comprehensive, real-time data regionally is the ultimate goal.”

The region has made significant strides in decreasing its reliance on the one-night count. Outreach teams across the seven-county metro-Denver region increased Homeless Management Information System usage in 2022 to help create a more real-time understanding of those staying outdoors, as well as connect the population to services and housing.

“While the region was able to locate and count 6,888 individuals on a single night experiencing homelessness, the HMIS allows us to see this number is closer to 31,000 throughout the course of the year,” said Rife. “This data highlights the dynamic nature of homelessness and the importance of real-time data to allow the region to coordinate effectively and allocate resources efficiently.”

Shelter space in Douglas County is limited. According to the 2020 count report, there are 15 emergency shelter beds available in Douglas County, and eight are reserved for severe weather. The Douglas County Board of Commissioners explored creating shelter space within the county but has not settled on space to put a shelter — or what the shelter could look like.

