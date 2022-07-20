Weather service issues flood warning for parts of DougCo

Heather Willard

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0L3iUp_0gmbQ5LC00
Colorado Flood Threat Bulletin

Heather Willard / NewsBreak Denver / July 20, 2022

(Douglas County, Colo.) Meteorologists predict monsoonal rains Wednesday afternoon could cause moderate flooding in central Colorado, including Douglas and other Front Range foothill counties.

Heavy accumulation is predicted for areas south of Interstate 70, with better chances for heavy rainfall later in the day.

The weather service issued a moderate flood threat warning for Palmer Ridge extending south through the Interstate 25 corridor to New Mexico.

Forecasts note that the already wet ground could lead to more runoff, and issued a low flood threat for surrounding areas.

The National Weather Service in Boulder also warned strong winds reaching 45 miles per hour could drive storms throughout the afternoon.

According to the Colorado Flood Threat Bulletin, Douglas County should see half-hour intervals of about 1.2 inches of rain accumulation, with maximum hourly rain rates of up to 1.8 inches for areas above 6,000 feet and 2.5 inches for eastern areas below 6,000 feet.

Isolated flash flooding, debris slides and mud flows will be possible over the higher terrain, according to the bulletin.

Additionally, over the moderate threat area, high flows could be created on small creeks and streams, as well as in normally dry arroyos.

Forecasts show severe weather cells will be strongest over the southeast plains Wednesday with potentially damaging wind and large hail posing the biggest threats.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# national weather service# monsoonal rain# flash flooding# flood threat# colorado flooding

Comments / 1

Published by

Public safety reporter in DougCo, Denver metro. Previously: Pueblo Chieftain public safety reporter, Athens Messenger associate editor. Caffeine fiend, cat mom and lover of all things spooky.

Broomfield, CO
427 followers

More from Heather Willard

Douglas County, CO

Creative recruiting, incentives boost DougCo Sheriff’s Office staffing

DougCo Sheriff Tony Spurlock speaks to cadets of Highlands Ranch Law Enforcement Training Facility Academy Class #15.Douglas County Sheriff's Office. Heather Willard / NewsBreak Denver / July 21, 2022.

Read full story
Douglas County, CO

Douglas County Coroner IDs stabbing homicide victim

Heather Willard / NewsBreak Denver / July 19, 2022. (Castle Rock, Colo.) The Douglas County Coroner’s Office identified Joshua Schnell, 37, of Aurora, as the man stabbed to death on July 17 in Castle Rock.

Read full story
Castle Rock, CO

Castle Rock police arrest suspect in stabbing homicide

Jason Menton, courtesy Castle Rock Police. Heather Willard / NewsBreak Denver / July 18, 2022. (Castle Rock, Colo.) Castle Rock police arrested a man suspected of stabbing an individual to death Sunday night near the intersection of East Allen Street and Alexander Place.

Read full story
1 comments
Highlands Ranch, CO

Final ‘Coffee with a Cop’ summer series event scheduled in Highlands Ranch

Heather Willard / NewsBreak Denver / July 15, 2022. (Highlands Ranch, Colo.) The fourth “Coffee with a Cop” of the summer in Highlands Ranch is scheduled for 8-10 a.m. on July 20.

Read full story
Englewood, CO

New traffic pattern starts Monday for DougCo residents commuting to Meridian

Heather Willard / NewsBreak Denver / July 15, 2022. (Englewood, Colo.) Traffic could be slower on Lincoln Avenue as drivers adjust to a new traffic alignment, beginning at 6 a.m. on July 18.

Read full story
Castle Rock, CO

Arrest affidavit details years of child abuse by ex-Taekwondo instructor

Heather Willard / NewsBreak Denver / July 14, 2022. (Douglas County, Colo.) An arrest affidavit for a former childcare provider in Castle Rock and Aurora provides details on the investigation conducted by Castle Rock police detectives, Aurora Police and the United States Secret Service.

Read full story
Parker, CO

Parker police seek applications for upcoming Citizen’s Academy

(Parker, Colo.) Residents near Parker can apply for the fall Citizen’s Police Academy, scheduled for 6-9 p.m. Thursdays from Aug. 4 through Nov. 10. Participants will experience Parker Police Department operations and services.

Read full story
Douglas County, CO

DougCo sheriff responds to criticism, explains jail reintegration plan

Heather Willard / NewsBreak Denver / July 13, 2022. (Douglas County, Colo.) The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office’s proposed reintegration deputy will provide targeted help to inmates rejoining society, according to Sheriff Tony Spurlock.

Read full story
Aurora, CO

Taekwondo instructor faces 35 felony child exploitation counts in DougCo, Aurora

Heather Willard / NewsBreak Denver / July 12, 2022. (Douglas County, Colo.) Castle Rock police detectives, the Aurora Police Department and the United States Secret Service arrested Erik Chen, 31, on July 7 in Aurora on numerous felony charges of child sexual exploitation.

Read full story
20 comments
Douglas County, CO

Colorado State Patrol reports over 600 crashes last year involved lane drifting

Mike, the Colorado State Patrol’s newest spokesperson.Colorado State Patrol. Heather Willard / NewsBreak Denver / July 11, 2022. (Douglas County, Colo.) The Colorado State Patrol issued over 14,600 citations last year for lane violations as the agency lowered its tolerance for those offenses. Now, the agency again urges drivers to stay alert about lane placement.

Read full story
1 comments
Castle Rock, CO

Arrest affidavit sheds light on mother’s death, Castle Rock house fire

Matthew Buchanan.Courtesy Castle Rock Police Department. (Castle Rock, Colo.) Matthew Buchanan, 32, is behind bars in Douglas County for allegedly killing his mother and setting fire to her house to cover up the crime.

Read full story
Douglas County, CO

DougCo Health Department announces curbside hazardous waste program

(John Cameron / Unsplash) (Douglas County, Colo.) Douglas County residents can now rid their homes of hazardous waste, such as paint, car oil or batteries, by calling and scheduling a pickup.

Read full story
Larkspur, CO

DougCo deputies seek suspect who fled on foot from I-25 crash near Larkspur

(Douglas County Sheriff's Office) (Larkspur, Colo.) Douglas County Sheriff’s Office deputies are searching for a suspect in a 12:30 p.m., July 5 crash on I-25 near milepost 171 in Larkspur after he fled on foot.

Read full story
4 comments
Highlands Ranch, CO

Illegal residential fireworks destroy Highlands Ranch garage

(South Metro Fire District / Facebook) (Highlands Ranch, Colo.) Improperly discarded fireworks caused a fire that destroyed a three-car garage on Kittiwake Street, according to South Metro Fire Rescue.

Read full story
Centennial, CO

40 years later: 18th Judicial District jury convicts man of Cherry Hills murder

David Anderson18th Judicial District Attorney's Office. (Centennial, Colo.) An Arapahoe County jury found David Dwayne Anderson, 62, guilty of murdering and sexually assaulting Sylvia Quayle over four decades ago after DNA evidence opened new leads in the cold case.

Read full story
2 comments
Douglas County, CO

DougCo Sheriff seeks Boulder man for alleged sexual assault of a child

Left: Rosa’s vehicle; Right: Andrew Rosa.Photos from Douglas County Sheriff’s Office. (Douglas County, Colo.) The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office seeks information, additional victims and the suspect in an open investigation of sexual assault on a child.

Read full story
Douglas County, CO

Weekly narrowly wins Republican sheriff nomination

Heather Willard / NewsBreak Denver / June 29, 2022. (Douglas County, Colo.) Darren Weekly received the most votes for Douglas County Sheriff in the Republican primary, according to the Douglas County Clerk and Recorder.

Read full story
Douglas County, CO

Want to see July 4 fireworks in DougCo? Here's where to go

Citizens shoot fireworks in Pueblo, July 2021.Photo by Heather Willard. Heather Willard / NewsBreak Denver / June 29, 2022. (Douglas County, Colo.) Ongoing drought conditions will put a damper on Douglas County’s fireworks celebrations. Stage 1 Restrictions throughout the county, spurred officials in municipalities like Englewood and Castle Rock to cancel fireworks displays.

Read full story
Douglas County, CO

DougCo law enforcement officials look for vehicle registration scofflaws

Heather Willard / NewsBreak Denver / June 28, 2022. (Douglas County, Colo.) Douglas County law enforcement officials are looking for expired vehicle registrations and plan to focus on the issue starting June 29 through July 20.

Read full story
5 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy