Weather service issues flood warning for parts of DougCo

Colorado Flood Threat Bulletin

Heather Willard / NewsBreak Denver / July 20, 2022

(Douglas County, Colo.) Meteorologists predict monsoonal rains Wednesday afternoon could cause moderate flooding in central Colorado, including Douglas and other Front Range foothill counties.

Heavy accumulation is predicted for areas south of Interstate 70, with better chances for heavy rainfall later in the day.

The weather service issued a moderate flood threat warning for Palmer Ridge extending south through the Interstate 25 corridor to New Mexico.

Forecasts note that the already wet ground could lead to more runoff, and issued a low flood threat for surrounding areas.

The National Weather Service in Boulder also warned strong winds reaching 45 miles per hour could drive storms throughout the afternoon.

According to the Colorado Flood Threat Bulletin, Douglas County should see half-hour intervals of about 1.2 inches of rain accumulation, with maximum hourly rain rates of up to 1.8 inches for areas above 6,000 feet and 2.5 inches for eastern areas below 6,000 feet.

Isolated flash flooding, debris slides and mud flows will be possible over the higher terrain, according to the bulletin.

Additionally, over the moderate threat area, high flows could be created on small creeks and streams, as well as in normally dry arroyos.

Forecasts show severe weather cells will be strongest over the southeast plains Wednesday with potentially damaging wind and large hail posing the biggest threats.